ATHENS — The SEC announced game times and television network assignments for Saturday, Sept. 23.

Georgia is playing UAB at home that Saturday. The game will start at 7:30 p.m., with ESPN2 broadcasting the game.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 45-3 win over Ball State. Georgia is the No. 1 ranked team in the country through the first two weeks of the season in the AP and Coaches Poll.

Georgia will see a step up in competition this weekend, as the Bulldogs host South Carolina. Georgia has cruised through the first two weeks of the season but head coach Kirby Smart knows the Bulldogs will have to continue to get better.

“Our only goal right now is to be elite at getting better. Like, that’s the competition, You guys are trying to observe and give input on what you see. What I’m trying to do is get elite and getting better. So where do you do that? Practice, you know? So, like, we’re trying to get way better at special teams, we’re trying to get way better at defense, and we’re trying to get way better at offense.”

South Carolina beat Furman this past weekend. The Gamecocks are 1-1 after losing to North Carolina to start the season. Quarterback Spencer Rattler figures to test the Georgia secondary in a way it hasn’t been in the first two games of the season. The Bulldogs beat South Carolina 48-7 last season in Columbia, S.C.

UAB is 1-1 on the season and is coming off a loss to Georgia Southern. The Blazers are led by Trent Dilfer, who is in his first season in the program.

These two sides last met in 2021, with Georgia winning 56-7. Stetson Bennett threw 5 touchdowns in the win, while Brock Bowers had an 89-yard touchdown catch.

Georgia’s game this weekend against South Carolina is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. CBS will be broadcasting that game.

Georgia football-UAB game time, TV channel for Week 4 game

Date: Sept. 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Athens, Ga.