Ball State
3
Final
45
Georgia
  • Austin Peay Governors
    Tennessee Volunteers
  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    45
    4th QTR
    2:21
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    17
    South Carolina State Bulldogs
    6
    3rd QTR
    13:30
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    35
    Charleston Southern Buccaneers
    17
    4th QTR
    8:20
    Clemson Tigers
    59
    Southern Utah Thunderbirds
    10
    3rd QTR
    7:56
    BYU Cougars
    27
  • Eastern Kentucky Colonels
    10
    3rd QTR
    3:48
    Kentucky Wildcats
    14
    UTEP Miners
    7
    Halftime
    Northwestern Wildcats
    7
    UNLV Rebels
    0
    3rd QTR
    14:16
    Michigan Wolverines
    21
    Richmond Spiders
    0
    Halftime
    Michigan State Spartans
    17
  • Southern Illinois Salukis
    7
    3rd QTR
    13:06
    Northern Illinois Huskies
    0
    Texas State Bobcats
    10
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    UTSA Roadrunners
    10
    Ole Miss Rebels
    10
    Halftime
    Tulane Green Wave
    17
    Wagner Seahawks
    0
    2nd QTR
    00:56
    Navy Midshipmen
    10
  • Western Michigan Broncos
    7
    2nd QTR
    00:58
    Syracuse Orange
    38
    Texas Southern Tigers
    3
    Halftime
    Toledo Rockets
    50
    Iowa Hawkeyes
    17
    Halftime
    Iowa State Cyclones
    3
    Texas A&M Aggies
    17
    2nd QTR
    6:30
    Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    14
  • Kent State Golden Flashes
    6
    2nd QTR
    00:29
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    14
    Marshall Thundering Herd
    10
    2nd QTR
    6:03
    East Carolina Pirates
    0
    Portland State Vikings
    10
    2nd QTR
    00:21
    Wyoming Cowboys
    21
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    0
    1st QTR
    12:19
    Washington Huskies
    7
  • Southeastern Louisiana Lions
    0
    1st QTR
    7:58
    South Alabama Jaguars
    0
    Appalachian State Mountaineers
    Sat, 9/9 on ACC Network @9:15 ET
    North Carolina Tar Heels
    Morgan State Bears
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Akron Zips
    SMU Mustangs
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Oklahoma Sooners
  • UAB Blazers
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Georgia Southern Eagles
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Old Dominion Monarchs
    Ohio Bobcats
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Florida Atlantic Owls
    Fordham Rams
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Buffalo Bulls
  • Duquesne Dukes
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    West Virginia Mountaineers
    New Mexico State Aggies
    Sat, 9/9 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Liberty Flames
    Lafayette Leopards
    Sat, 9/9 on ACC Network Extra @10:00 ET
    Duke Blue Devils
    Murray State Racers
    0
    Final
    Louisville Cardinals
    56
  • Indiana State Sycamores
    7
    Final
    Indiana Hoosiers
    41
    Illinois Fighting Illini
    23
    Final
    Kansas Jayhawks
    34
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    20
    Final
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    36
    Troy Trojans
    13
    Final
    Kansas State Wildcats
    42
  • Delaware State Hornets
    0
    Final
    Army Black Knights
    57
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    14
    Final
    Colorado Buffaloes
    36
    Utah Utes
    20
    Final
    Baylor Bears
    13
    James Madison Dukes
    36
    Final
    Virginia Cavaliers
    35
  • Delaware Fightin Blue Hens
    7
    Final
    Penn State Nittany Lions
    63
    Youngstown State Penguins
    7
    Final
    Ohio State Buckeyes
    35
    New Hampshire Wildcats
    42
    Final
    Central Michigan Chippewas
    45
    Eastern Illinois Panthers
    15
    Final
    Bowling Green Falcons
    38
  • Holy Cross Crusaders
    Boston College Eagles
    Purdue Boilermakers
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    Miami (OH) RedHawks
    UMass Minutemen
    Cal Poly Mustangs
    San Jose State Spartans
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football injury report: The latest on Javon Bullard, Ladd McConkey …
ATHENS — Georgia saw star defensive back Javon Bullard exit the game following the team’s opening drive against Ball State.
Connor Riley
clock iconclock icon
3 quick takeaways from Georgia football 45-3 win over Ball State
Dillon Bell chimed in at running back on Saturday, giving the Georgia run game a different look and dimension against Ball State.
Mike Griffith
clock iconclock icon
Javon Bullard exits game on Georgia’s first drive with injury
ATHENS — Javon Bullard left Georgia’s game against Ball State early with an injury. Bullard picked up an ankle injury on the opening defensive drive of the game for Georgia.
Connor Riley
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs bully Ball State for …
ATHENS — Georgia had started slow once again. A missed field goal on the opening drive of the game was followed by a punt on the team’s second.
Connor Riley
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football injury report: The latest on Javon Bullard, Ladd …

Connor Riley
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs bully Ball State …

Connor Riley
clock iconclock icon

3 quick takeaways from Georgia football 45-3 win over Ball State

Mike Griffith
clock iconclock icon

Georgia overcomes slow start, overwhelms Ball State 45-3

Mike Griffith
clock iconclock icon

Carson Beck: ‘Everything was better’ for Georgia offense in 45-3 win …

Mike Griffith
