Ball State
3
Final
45
Georgia
  • Cincinnati Bearcats
    27
    Final
    Pittsburgh Panthers
    21
  • Indiana State Sycamores
    7
    Final
    Indiana Hoosiers
    41
    Illinois Fighting Illini
    23
    Final
    Kansas Jayhawks
    34
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    20
    Final
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    36
    Troy Trojans
    13
    Final
    Kansas State Wildcats
    42
  • Delaware State Hornets
    0
    Final
    Army Black Knights
    57
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    14
    Final
    Colorado Buffaloes
    36
    Holy Cross Crusaders
    28
    Final
    Boston College Eagles
    31
    Purdue Boilermakers
    24
    Final
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    17
  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    45
    Final
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    24
    Utah Utes
    20
    Final
    Baylor Bears
    13
    James Madison Dukes
    36
    Final
    Virginia Cavaliers
    35
    Delaware Fightin Blue Hens
    7
    Final
    Penn State Nittany Lions
    63
  • Youngstown State Penguins
    7
    Final
    Ohio State Buckeyes
    35
    South Carolina State Bulldogs
    13
    Final
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    48
    New Hampshire Wildcats
    42
    Final
    Central Michigan Chippewas
    45
    Eastern Illinois Panthers
    15
    Final
    Bowling Green Falcons
    38
  • Charleston Southern Buccaneers
    17
    Final
    Clemson Tigers
    66
    Southern Utah Thunderbirds
    16
    Final
    BYU Cougars
    41
    Eastern Kentucky Colonels
    17
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    28
    UTEP Miners
    7
    Final
    Northwestern Wildcats
    38
  • UNLV Rebels
    7
    Final
    Michigan Wolverines
    35
    Richmond Spiders
    14
    Final
    Michigan State Spartans
    45
    Southern Illinois Salukis
    14
    Final
    Northern Illinois Huskies
    11
    Texas State Bobcats
    13
    Final
    UTSA Roadrunners
    20
  • Ole Miss Rebels
    37
    Final
    Tulane Green Wave
    20
    Miami (OH) RedHawks
    41
    Final
    UMass Minutemen
    28
    Wagner Seahawks
    0
    Final
    Navy Midshipmen
    24
    Western Michigan Broncos
    7
    Final
    Syracuse Orange
    48
  • Texas Southern Tigers
    3
    Final
    Toledo Rockets
    71
    Iowa Hawkeyes
    20
    Final
    Iowa State Cyclones
    13
    Texas A&M Aggies
    33
    Final
    Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    48
    Kent State Golden Flashes
    6
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    28
  • Marshall Thundering Herd
    31
    Final
    East Carolina Pirates
    13
    Portland State Vikings
    17
    Final
    Wyoming Cowboys
    31
    Cal Poly Mustangs
    3
    Final
    San Jose State Spartans
    59
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    10
    Final
    Washington Huskies
    43
  • Southeastern Louisiana Lions
    17
    Final
    South Alabama Jaguars
    35
    Austin Peay Governors
    13
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    30
    Appalachian State Mountaineers
    34
    Final
    North Carolina Tar Heels
    40
    Morgan State Bears
    21
    Final
    Akron Zips
    24
  • SMU Mustangs
    11
    Final
    Oklahoma Sooners
    28
    UAB Blazers
    35
    Final
    Georgia Southern Eagles
    49
    Ohio Bobcats
    17
    Final
    Florida Atlantic Owls
    10
    Fordham Rams
    40
    Final
    Buffalo Bulls
    37
  • Duquesne Dukes
    17
    Final
    West Virginia Mountaineers
    56
    New Mexico State Aggies
    17
    Final
    Liberty Flames
    33
    Lafayette Leopards
    7
    Final
    Duke Blue Devils
    42
    North Texas Mean Green
    39
    Final
    Florida International Panthers
    46
  • Cincinnati Bearcats
    27
    Final
    Pittsburgh Panthers
    21
  • Indiana State Sycamores
    7
    Final
    Indiana Hoosiers
    41
    Illinois Fighting Illini
    23
    Final
    Kansas Jayhawks
    34
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    20
    Final
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    36
    Troy Trojans
    13
    Final
    Kansas State Wildcats
    42
clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football enters SEC plays as the No. 1 team in Week 3 AP Poll Top …
Georgia knows its schedule is going to get more difficult. The Bulldogs have cruised to back-to-back wins to start the season. But those foes have been UT-Martin and Ball …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football remains No. 1 in Week 3 Top 25 Coaches Poll as Alabama …
Even after another slow start, Georgia cruised to a 45-3 win to move to 2-0 on the season. The victory kept Georgia atop the Week 3 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings, as the …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Watch DawgNation Postgame Show discuss UGA’s win vs. Ball State
Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Dillon Bell doesn’t shy away from Deebo Samuel comparisons for Georgia …
ATHENS — Dillon Bell lit up at the question. He got a chance to talk about two of his favorite NFL players.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football remains No. 1 in Week 3 Top 25 Coaches Poll as …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football enters SEC plays as the No. 1 team in Week 3 AP Poll …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Ball State coach knew where to attack Georgia football ‘best defense …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Social media reacts to Alabama home defeat to Texas as Georgia now …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football injury report: The latest on Javon Bullard, Ladd …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.