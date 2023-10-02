ATHENS — The Georgia football team is coming off its first road game of the season, a 27-20 win over Auburn.

The Bulldogs next go on the road on Oct. 14, when they play the Vanderbilt Commodores. The SEC announced the game is set for a 12:00 p.m. start time, with CBS broadcasting the game.

Even with a less-than-impressive performance, Georgia is still 5-0 on the season and unbeaten in conference play. Vanderbilt is 2-4 and 0-2 on the season following Saturday’s loss to Missouri. Vanderbilt is in its third season under head coach Clark Lea.

Georgia beat Vanderbilt 55-0 last season. The last time the two teams met in Nashville, Georgia won 62-0. The Bulldogs last lost to Vanderbilt during the 2016 season, Smart’s first in Athens.

The Bulldogs trailed by double digits against Auburn this past weekend, but were ultimately able to rally and come away with a win. Georgia gave up 219 rushing yards while also turning the ball over twice. It was the most rushing yards given up by Georgia since a 2018 loss to LSU.

“I don’ t think there’s a great separation between anybody,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “The pro scouts that come by our place, I always trust their opinion. They’re like, well, we’ve been to this place, that place, that place. Everybody’s pretty similar. There’s not this great margin. I told our team that we played a team last year in the national championship that won like nine games that were all one-score games or something. I don’t know that my heart can handle that because we need to get better. We’re going to play teams as good or better than Auburn. We’ve got to get better.”

Before going on the road once again, Georgia will host Kentucky this weekend. The No. 20 Wildcats beat Vanderbilt 45-28 and are undefeated at 5-0. Georgia’s game against Kentucky is set for a 7 p.m. start time, with ESPN broadcasting the game.

Vanderbilt visits Florida this weekend, with that game starting at 4 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-Vanderbilt game time, TV Network for Week 7

Game time: 12 p.m.

TV Network: CBS

Date: Oct. 14

Location: Nashville, Tenn.