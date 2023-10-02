clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football winners and losers following road win over Auburn
Winner: Brock Bowers
Connor Riley
Georgia football projected travel roster for first SEC road game of 2023 …
ATHENS — There will be a change for Georgia’s first road game of the season. Due to SEC rules, Georgia will be limited in how many players it can bring to Auburn for …
Connor Riley
Georgia football defense knows what it has to do to start playing up to …
ATHENS — Brock Bowers and Jamon Dumas-Johnson both believe Kirby Smart actually broke the speakers in Georgia’s indoor facility last week.
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers coming out of win over UAB
Winner: Georgia’s red zone offense
Connor Riley
How Georgia’s offensive line went from a perceived strength to ‘musical …
ATHENS — The offensive line was expected to be a strength of Georgia’s team this year.
Connor Riley
3 burning issues for Georgia football, answering the tough questions

Mike Griffith
Auburn players: ‘We should have won the game,’ out-physicalled …

Mike Griffith
Georgia favored over Kentucky by more than two touchdowns in SEC East …

Mike Griffith
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze: Brock Bowers, third down conversions …

Mike Griffith
AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 6: Georgia football No. 1, to face …

Connor Riley
