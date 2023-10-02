AUBURN, Ala. — Georgia football fought to maintain the No. 1 ranking and extended its school-record win streak to 22 games.

The Bulldogs overcame a double-digit deficit and hostile crowd in scoring a 27-20 road win at Auburn on Saturday, a decided uptick for Kirby Smart’s program.

There were strong and inspirational efforts within Georgia’s victory, the sort that cement players into future College Football Hall of Fame status and spring careers.

The Bulldogs are done celebrating and now prepare to put their No. 1 ranking and unblemished record on the line in what amounts to an SEC East Division showdown against No. 20-ranked Kentucky at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Here’s the stock report from the Bulldogs’ gritty triumph against Hugh Freeze’s determined Tigers.

Stock soaring

Brock Bowers is a legend in the making, his feats of greatness playing out seeming each Saturday, from his one-handed catches to his ability to break tackles and leave defenders strewn in his wake. Bowers has been the key to two national title seasons, and he was the difference on Saturday.

Smael Mondon had an impressive team-high 11 tackles, none more so than the stop he made on third-and-1 at the Georgia 12 near the end of the first half.

Payton Woodring was under fire after missing two 28-yard field goals this season, but the freshman came through like a champ, hitting pressure-packed kicks from 37 and 38 yards in a nail-biter.

Stock up

Carson Beck turned it up in the second half, 16-of-20 passing for 236 yards and the game-winning TD. No motion or delay penalties, Beck ran the offensive effectively.

Daijun Edwards churned out the yards that were there and then some, carrying 19 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Tykee Smith has brought another element with his playmaking and toughness, recording a sack on Saturday.

Dillon Bell is bringing much-needed versatility and becoming a household name, carrying 4 times for 25 yards and catching 2 passes for 14.

Stock even

Oscar Delp fumbled his only catch of the game after gaining 7 yards, an honest mistake but one that nonetheless cost his team 7 points and made Saturday an “stock even” kind of day.

Defensive front players at Georgia had a lot to say in the preseason, but they were humbled by Auburn’s offensive line, yielding more than 200 yards rushing for the first time in 65 games dating back to 2018.