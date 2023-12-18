clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

BREAKING: 5-star Georgia football commit Dylan Raiola formally flips to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep is about 5-star QB Dylan Raiola flipping his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska.
Jeff Sentell
Carson Beck return sparks Georgia football national championship hopes for …
ATHENS — Carson Beck has put the wheels in motion on the 2024 Georgia Bulldogs competing for what would be their third national championship in a four-year window.
Mike Griffith
Former Georgia outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. transfers to Florida …
Marvin Jones Jr. won’t be playing in the bowl game for Georgia, as he entered the transfer portal. But starting next season, he’ll be playing for Georgia’s Orange Bowl …
Connor Riley
Where things stand with the 2024 Georgia football roster entering early …
You’d be forgiven if you found it hard to keep up with the comings and goings of the Georgia roster since the loss to Alabama. There’s been quite a bit of turnover, with …
Connor Riley
