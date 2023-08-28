ATHENS — Brock Bowers would be open to a move to running back. He played the position in high school and is pretty adept at making defenders miss in the open field.

Given the injury situation for Georgia at running back entering the opening game against UT-Martin, it’s not out of the realm of possibility to image Bowers lined up behind or next to Carson Beck.

“I’d be open to it,” Bowers said when asked about playing running back. “It’s fun whenever you get the ball in your hands and try and make something happen. If they tell me to go to running back, I’ll do whatever.”

To this point in his career, Bowers does have four rushing touchdowns. Bowers isn’t the only player who has been tinkered with at the running back position. Georgia also tried to get wide receiver Dillon Bell some looks at running back in practice last week. Like Bowers, he played the position in high school.