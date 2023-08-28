clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ATHENS — When someone is able to beat Brock Bowers at something, they won’t hesitate to offer it up. Even if they’re quick to undermine their own success by praising Bowers with their next breath.

Fellow tight end Oscar Delp was able to put on more weight this offseason than Bowers, edging Bowers out by 5 pounds. Chaz Chambliss, Bowers’ roommate, is confident he’s a superior fisherman. But Chambliss quickly added Bowers is better at shooting.

As for head coach Kirby Smart, he clings to the fact that his GPA is .05 higher than Bowers’ 3.45. The two majored in finance but that is about where the comparisons between their times at Georgia come to an end.

“It’s the only thing I’ve been able to beat Brock at,” Smart said at SEC media days. “But Brock is unique. He’s easily, easily the quietest, hardest worker I’ve ever been around.”

The best Brock Bowers stories, from his teammates and coaches

Bowers is the best at a lot of things for Georgia. He’s been the best offensive player on Georgia’s last two championship teams. He was the best tight end in the country, winning the Mackey Award. His work ethic and competitive excellence are universally lauded throughout the Georgia program.

The truest measure of Bowers’ greatness though doesn’t come in the form of athletic feats. Nor is it in his ability to work harder than anyone on the team.

What makes Bowers perhaps the best player in college football is how he makes everyone around him better. Be it the tight ends he now leads or the defensive players he faces in practice, they all note how Bowers has helped them improve.

His best elevates others to be better than they envisioned themselves being.

“I just try to not mess him up. He challenges me to find new ways to reach him,” tight ends coach Todd Hartley said. “He challenges me to continue to find new ways to make him a better tight end. To continue to improve upon maybe little things in his game that can help possibly at the next level. So that is a challenge because he is good at a lot of things.

“He pushes me at different times to become a better coach.”

Bowers hates losing. He’s the first one in line to get breakfast per wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. He’s first in wind sprints, dominating so much that this summer, freshmen Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin had to cheat to try and beat him.

They could not.

From time to time, Smart will use his microphone to get on Bowers at practice. As Bowers enters his third year in the program, Smart knows exactly how to pester his star tight end to get even more out of him.

“He’ll call me out sometimes and tell me I’m not winning and that will really piss me off and get to me,” Bowers said.

That’s about as vocal as Bowers will get. He’s not a loud person, with Smart taking joy in watching Bowers answer question after question at SEC media days. Answering questions from the media is one of the few things Bowers isn’t the best at.

Hartley did reveal that Bowers turns into Ken Jennings when it comes time to answer questions in a team meeting, dispelling the idea that Bowers is averse to speaking. Bowers is very comfortable with who he is and knows where he wants to get better. This offseason, he’s focused on becoming a better leader, as he’s suddenly the oldest player in the tight end room.

He’s close with Delp and enjoys getting to show Luckie and Spurlin the right way of doing things.

“Having a guy like that in our room to kind of teach me and the younger guys and everyone else in that room, it’s huge,” Delp said. “It’s almost like having another coach in there. I mean, he’s an awesome dude. He’s one of my best friends on the team and we’re hanging out all the time. But just the way he approaches practice and meetings and walk-throughs and everything, it really puts everything in a different perspective and I think it pushes everyone in the room a little bit more.”

Bowers’ work ethic isn’t just contagious to players on Georgia’s team. Coaches feed off of it as well. Those who are as uniquely gifted and driven as Bowers usually are a blast to coach. He’s led Georgia in receiving in each of the last two seasons and racked up 24 touchdowns in that time. He’s finished each of the previous two seasons in the exact same manner. His final catch as a freshman and sophomore was a touchdown in the national championship game.

New Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo got the chance to see Bowers up close last year when the former would sit in with the tight end room. Bobo coached a number of great Georgia players in his first stint in the program. Matthew Stafford, AJ Green, Todd Gurley all received some level of instruction from Bobo.

He sees Bowers in the same light. And while Bobo feels some pressure to get the absolute most out of the junior, he knows his job is made easier by Bowers being a Bulldog.

“He’s extremely smart, and he’s very humble. He reminds me a lot of a guy like Nick Chubb when I was here before that just went and worked every single day,” Bobo said. “He tried to get better no matter what he had done the day before, the game before, the year before. He was constantly trying to improve his craft.

“He’s a joy to coach, and I’m glad he’s a Georgia Bulldog.”

Bowers will likely join Chubb in the NFL following this season. Dane Bruglar of The Athletic rates the Georgia tight end as the No. 6 overall draft prospect in his preseason top 50. He’s only that low in part because his day job is to play tight end.

Bowers is a more complete and durable player than Georgia’s latest NFL tight end, Darnell Washington, or Florida’s Kyle Pitts. The Atlanta Falcons took Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. That is the highest a tight end has ever been taken in the modern draft era.

Bowers has a chance to eclipse that because he does everything well. Not just as a pass catcher or what he does after the catch. In practice this fall, Georgia has had Bowers working on catching passes out of the backfield as if he were a running back. He’s got four rushing touchdowns on 13 carries through his first two seasons and given Georgia’s injuries at the position it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him excel at the position if need be.

Bowers could even play a little quarterback, as he did in high school in Napa, Calif. He was a triple-option quarterback though and wasn’t asked to drop back much. It’s maybe the one thing on offense he can’t do well, as Bowers has drawn rave reviews for his blocking ability.

“I take it to heart when anyone criticizes my game. I think that just makes me that much harder,” Bowers said. “I came to Georgia to go against the best and that’s what I feel like I get out of those people every single day. And that just makes them better.”

Bowers’ teammates will tell you that he pulls the best out of others. As a freshman, matching up with Bowers in practice gave Malaki Starks the confidence that he could hang with the big boys. Starks went on to be one of the top freshmen in the country, earning Freshman All-American honors.

“He loves to compete and so do I, so when you get two people who love to compete going head to head, there’s so much respect between us,” Starks said. “What he’s done is amazing, and he’s going to continue to do it. I’m just so grateful and very blessed to be there with him.”

Rosemy-Jacksaint was more succinct in praising Bowers.

“He just does everything right,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “I call him Captain America.”

When Georgia landed Bowers in the 2021 recruiting cycle, it knew it had a self-starter. Bowers would spam coaches with workout videos to show that he was keeping himself in tip-top shape. His most famous included him running up and down a mountain, all for a senior high school season that never happened due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

But there’s a long line of internally motivated people who are highly competitive. Most of the players in Georgia’s program would check both those boxes as it is something Smart specifically looks for in recruiting.

Bowers came to Georgia because he thought it was the place where he believed he could become the best version of himself. It’s hard to argue that he hasn’t to this point in his career.

But even Georgia coaches couldn’t have envisioned that a 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end — Bowers was actually Georgia’s smallest tight end last season before bulking up — would go on to change the Georgia program in such a profound way.

Consider that in the one game he’s lost at Georgia, Bowers caught 10 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Even when Georgia as a team hasn’t been at its best, Bowers still was.

“For me personally, he’s a guy on the team that leads by example and if every player could take care of their body and work as he did, we’d be in a phenomenal place,” Smart said.

Bowers has been asked this offseason if he thinks he could win the Heisman Trophy, given annually to the best player in college football. He laughed off the question and pointed to the fact that a lot would have to go right for that to be the case.

That’s the humility kicking in. He’s much more focused on the success of the Georgia team entering 2023. He’d gladly give up a Heisman Trophy or Mackey Award it if meant he could once again end the season by catching a touchdown in the national championship game for his team in a winning effort.

Those two championships that Bowers won will go a long way in shaping the future of the Georgia program. Players will want to come to Georgia to try and emulate what Bowers did in his time with the school.

