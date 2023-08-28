Bowers has a chance to eclipse that because he does everything well. Not just as a pass catcher or what he does after the catch. In practice this fall, Georgia has had Bowers working on catching passes out of the backfield as if he were a running back. He’s got four rushing touchdowns on 13 carries through his first two seasons and given Georgia’s injuries at the position it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him excel at the position if need be.

Bowers could even play a little quarterback, as he did in high school in Napa, Calif. He was a triple-option quarterback though and wasn’t asked to drop back much. It’s maybe the one thing on offense he can’t do well, as Bowers has drawn rave reviews for his blocking ability.

“I take it to heart when anyone criticizes my game. I think that just makes me that much harder,” Bowers said. “I came to Georgia to go against the best and that’s what I feel like I get out of those people every single day. And that just makes them better.”

Bowers’ teammates will tell you that he pulls the best out of others. As a freshman, matching up with Bowers in practice gave Malaki Starks the confidence that he could hang with the big boys. Starks went on to be one of the top freshmen in the country, earning Freshman All-American honors.

“He loves to compete and so do I, so when you get two people who love to compete going head to head, there’s so much respect between us,” Starks said. “What he’s done is amazing, and he’s going to continue to do it. I’m just so grateful and very blessed to be there with him.”