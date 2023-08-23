Georgia football injury report: Branson Robinson out for the season

“It’s not going to affect our run-to-pass ratio. We have capable backs,” Smart said. “When healthy last year, he was coming into his own. He had a really good spring while he was going. Explosive, twitchy, could do some things in pass pro and catching the ball that other guys couldn’t.”

Smart did add that running back Kendall Milton has started getting more reps. Milton has been limited by a hamstring injury this fall. Running back Andrew Paul has also been working his way back from an ACL injury he suffered in August of 2022.

Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson also had his status updated. He hyperextended his knee in Georgia’s first scrimmage. Linebacker Smael Mondon has been working his way back from a foot injury.

Offensive tackle Earnest Greene had been dealing with an ankle injury following Georgia’s second scrimmage. He was able to return to the scrimmage on Saturday before the Georgia coaching staff ultimately pulled him out.

“Earnest was able to go a little bit yesterday. He has a little bit of an ankle sprain. He played about 50 percent of the reps,” Smart said.

Georgia has a number of players dealing with injuries coming out of fall camp, which is the norm for this time of year. Others who are dealing with various injuries include Kamari Lassiter (foot), Kendall Milton (hamstring), Jackson Meeks (foot) and Lawson Luckie (ankle).