Georgia football injury report: Branson Robinson out for the season

By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided a deeper injury report coming out of fall practice. The Bulldogs are set to begin prepping for UT-Martin starting later this week.

Smart provided an update on Branson Robinson, who will now miss the entire 2023 season.

“Branson had a non-contact ruptured patella tendon,” Smart said. “He will be out for the season. Unfortunately, he’ll get a full recovery but be out for the season.”

Robinson ran for 330 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman last season. Robinson had been coming back from a foot injury he suffered at the end of spring practice.

“It’s not going to affect our run-to-pass ratio. We have capable backs,” Smart said. “When healthy last year, he was coming into his own. He had a really good spring while he was going. Explosive, twitchy, could do some things in pass pro and catching the ball that other guys couldn’t.”

Smart did add that running back Kendall Milton has started getting more reps. Milton has been limited by a hamstring injury this fall. Running back Andrew Paul has also been working his way back from an ACL injury he suffered in August of 2022.

Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson also had his status updated. He hyperextended his knee in Georgia’s first scrimmage. Linebacker Smael Mondon has been working his way back from a foot injury.

Offensive tackle Earnest Greene had been dealing with an ankle injury following Georgia’s second scrimmage. He was able to return to the scrimmage on Saturday before the Georgia coaching staff ultimately pulled him out.

“Earnest was able to go a little bit yesterday. He has a little bit of an ankle sprain. He played about 50 percent of the reps,” Smart said.

Georgia has a number of players dealing with injuries coming out of fall camp, which is the norm for this time of year. Others who are dealing with various injuries include Kamari Lassiter (foot), Kendall Milton (hamstring), Jackson Meeks (foot) and Lawson Luckie (ankle).

The Bulldogs open the 2023 season against UT-Martin on Sept. 2. Georgia also takes on Ball State in the second game. The Bulldogs don’t have their first SEC game until Sept. 16 against South Carolina, giving the Bulldogs some runaway to get a number of their banged-up players

Georgia football injury report

  • Smael Mondon -- foot
  • Branson Robinson -- patella tendon, out for the season
  • Raylen Wilson -- knee
  • Joenel Aguero -- hamstring
  • Earnest Greene -- ankle
  • Jackson Meeks -- foot
  • Lawson Luckie -- ankle
  • Chris Peal -- turf toe
  • Kendall Milton -- hamstring
  • Kamari Lassiter -- foot, non-contact jersey at practice
  • Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins -- foot, returned to practice on Tuesday
