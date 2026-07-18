It’s evident that one of the biggest questions with the 2026 Georgia team is the wide receiver room.

This seems to be a recurring issue for the Bulldogs, as ESPN’s David Hale recently pointed out.

“Let’s be honest: Georgia’s receiving talent hasn’t been elite since Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey departed after the 2023 season,” Hale said. “Yes, Zachariah Branch became a real weapon last year, but he did the bulk of his damage after the catch, and that often limited Georgia’s downfield attack. Even after last season’s mediocre results, however, there are potentially more questions this season with Colbie Young, Dillon Bell, Noah Thomas and tight end Oscar Delp gone.”

London Humphreys is the only returning wide receiver who caught more than 15 passes last season.

And unlike in years past, the Bulldogs didn’t aggressively mine the transfer portal for more wide receiver options. The only transfer addition came in the form of Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion. He caught 33 passes for 480 yards and 4 touchdowns last season.

Canion is expected to fill the role last held by Colbie Young as the big outside wide receiver.

Entering this upcoming season, Georgia has tried to rectify the long-term concerns in its wide receiver room. The Bulldogs have signed eight wide receivers out of the high school ranks in the previous two recruiting cycles.

Three of those prospects were top-100 overall recruits per the 247Sports Composite rankings, with Talyn Taylor being a 5-star prospect.

CJ Wiley is entering his second year in the program, while Craig Dandridge impressed during Georgia’s spring game.

While Landon Roldan, Thomas Blackshear, Tyler J. Williams, Dallas Dickerson and Ryan Mosley weren’t as highly-touted recruits, they all have the opportunity to not just contribute for Georgia but change the narrative around the wide receiver room.

As for the more established players in the program, Humphreys will be the leader of the group. He’s the most experienced wide receiver on the team and enters his third year in the program after transferring in from Vanderbilt ahead of the 2024 season.

Sacovie White-Helton will also look to break out this season after waiting in his first two seasons in Athens. White-Helton’s game is most similar to that of Branch and White-Helton is expected to help as the team’s punt returner.

There is also the presence of Kaiden Prothro. His long-term home will be at the tight end position, but Georgia made it apparent in the team’s spring game that Prothro will be a key piece of the passing offense.

Georgia does return Gunner Stockton at quarterback. His presence should help steady an offense that also has one of the best offensive lines in the country.

But until someone, and likely multiple members, of the Georgia wide receiver core break out, questions will still persist about the often-maligned unit.