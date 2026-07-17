Georgia enters the 2026 season as one of the top contenders in the sport.

But the Bulldogs are not alone in entering this season with dreams of winning a national championship this season. The Bulldogs do face three College Football Playoff teams from last season, in addition to a new nine-game conference schedule.

The Bulldogs will be tested this year. And there are real areas of concern, even with a team as promising as Georgia.

The DawgNation team of Connor Riley, Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, Kaylee Mansell and Jeff Sentell each share what concerns them about Georgia in 2026 and why they may ultimately get tripped in their run to a potential national championship.

Connor Riley on the lack of playmakers: “What’s the easy button for this team? Who’s going to make the play when the offense is a little stagnant and you need something to get you going? Who is going to be the guy that does that for you? You know, we’ve seen it really in recent years be a pass catcher where, you know, it was Brock Bowers and then it was Ladd McConkey in that 23 season. It was Zachariah Branch a season ago. Is Nate Frazier going to be that guy this year for Georgia?”

Brandon Adams on the lack of explosive plays in the running game: “When this team started throwing the ball more, they started running the ball less successfully. And we all do the joke about wide receivers blocking and things like that. They stopped having explosive runs. This team does not have 1,000-yard rushers. They don’t have a 150-yard rushing games. They just throw the ball more successfully than they do running it. And they have kind of for a while.”

Mike Griffith on Gunner Stockton: “There were a lot of passes that were batted down, and we know he makes plays off the run. We’re well aware of that. We know he gets the ball off quickly, but what about when he needs to set up in the pocket, find those passing lanes, and make those throws over the middle? I feel like that’s something that’s been missing from Gunner’s game. We talked about his reluctance to throw into traffic, which is being cautious, but at the same time, part of that’s vision. I think it’s going to be really important that Gunner makes that jump with his pocket presence and his ability to throw from within the pocket”

Kaylee Mansell on the lack of proven players at wide receiver and safety: “I feel like it was pretty similar this year, especially with the wide receivers and safeties. Then you bring in Isiah Canion, and it’s like, yes, they have more depth and more options, but we still have no idea who the best guy is going to be on the wide receiver side. And in the safety room, you know what you’ve got in KJ Bolden, but you’re never really sure what you’ve got in those other guys too. So if we’re going back to back two years in a row, we still don’t know who the best guys are in those rooms. I think that’s an issue.”

Jeff Sentell on the wide receiver position: “You’ve got a lot of guys there that it’s, it’s a little bit too much of he’s proven it, he can do it, versus could have, would have, should have, if, when, maybe. You don’t have exclamation points at that position, enough exclamation points at that position right now.”