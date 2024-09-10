clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Georgia football program appreciates Brock Vandagriff, understands why he …
ATHENS — Chaz Chambliss knows Brock Vandagriff better than most of his Kentucky teammates.
Connor Riley
Final grades from Georgia’s Week 2 win over Tennessee Tech
ATHENS — As Kirby Smart pointed out afterward, it’s hard to glean too much from Georgia overpowering Tennessee Tech.
Connor Riley
Anonymous coach raves about UGA program: ‘Georgia is an NFL team right now’
ATHENS — Georgia made a statement in its opening win over Clemson.
Connor Riley
Georgia holds No. 1 ranking in Coaches Poll heading into Week 2
ATHENS — There were plenty of surprise performances during the first week of the 2024 season. But after another dominant performance, it was of little surprise that Georgia …
Connor Riley
Lawson Luckie demonstrates why he was always going to be a key piece of …
ATHENS — It wouldn’t have been a surprise a season ago if Lawson Luckie made a big play in Georgia’s first game of the season. He earned rave reviews throughout spring …
Connor Riley
As Georgia faces Brock Vandagriff, a look at why every 5-star QB …

Connor Riley
Georgia-Texas showdown: Speculation builds of SEC title rematch — or …

Mike Griffith
Sentell’s Intel: The nine most intriguing recruits Georgia football …

Jeff Sentell
Everything Kirby Smart said about Brock Vandagriff, Kentucky as …

Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart, Lane Kiffin take different …

Brandon Adams
