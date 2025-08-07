ATHENS — Connection is among the most meaningful tenets in the Georgia football program.

Not just with players and coaches, but in the community as well. It’s why Kirby Smart speaks so proudly of the work done through the Kirby Smart Family Foundation.

What started as a group of around 15 people working together when Smart first arrived in Athens in December of 2015, has grown into an organization that has donated over $2.5 million back into the community.

“Yeah, it means a lot to us,” Smart said following the event on Wednesday. I mean, we’re going to talk about connection. We live it and be it, and that’s why I say to these people, they are doing things on the ground that I’m not doing daily.

“So it’s something that I want to give back to the people who work at these charitable organizations, and they really don’t get much thanks. I mean, the ESP (Extra Special People) staff in Athens is absolutely incredible, and they don’t get many days off. They service other people.”

Smart has seen that investment in the community trickle down, as his wife and daughter are heavily involved with the Family Foundation.

Several Georgia football players have made it a point to be actively involved in giving back to the community. Smart highlighted efforts made by Jordan Hall, Christen Miller and others on Wednesday.

Giving back specifically means a great deal to sophomore linebacker Justin Williams.

“Justin talked about, he was impacted because someone scholarshipped him to play youth football. He’s like, ‘I wouldn’t have been here today if somebody didn’t pay my feet or me to play football as a 5-, 6-, 7-year-old.’ So he wants to give back, and that means more to me than anything else that our players are willing to give back.”

Hall, Williams, Chris Cole and Lawson Luckie were highlighted by Smart has “community kings” on Wednesday. The four spoke to donors at the Giving Day event for the Kirby Smart Family Foundation.

The foundation raised $345,365 this year, with 117 different organizations receiving grants.

Much will always be made of how Smart and his team do on the football field. Georgia should once again have a strong team in 2025, as the Bulldogs were the No. 4-ranked team in the Preseason Coaches Poll.

But Smart recognizes his impact at the University of Georgia goes far beyond wins and losses.

“We love doing it because we want to give back to others,” Smart said. “It’s meant a lot to me, and it teaches our players and my family, my kids, a little bit about giving back.”

Kirby Smart on the importance of giving back to the Athens community