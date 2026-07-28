There’s been a lot of chatter about the state of the Georgia offense entering the 2026 season.

The Bulldogs bring back quarterback Gunner Stockton, who finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting last season.

In addition to 24 touchdown passes, Stockton also ran for 10 touchdowns.

The running game shouldn’t be overlooked for Georgia, as the Bulldogs return their top four rushers from last season.

“You have a quarterback that gives you a run threat and a physical run threat at times,” ESPN’s Cole Cubelic told DawgNation at SEC Media Days. “I know you don’t want to live on that, but you have an offensive line that can be dominant. I think it’s the best offensive line in the SEC going into the season.”

Cubelic additionally thinks the Bulldogs have the best tight end room in the country.

All those pieces should help address the big concern for the Bulldogs, which is the wide receiver position.

Even Cubelic acknowledged there are some valid questions with the group.

“I think a guy like London Humphreys can have a big year in that offense,” Cubelic said. “I also don’t think they need to be wide receiver dependent this year, which a lot of offenses in today’s college football, pro football are wide receiver dependent.”

ESPN’s Greg McElroy noted that this isn’t the first time Georgia has had questions about the wide receiver position.

A year ago, no one really knew what to expect from USC transfer Zachariah Branch. He was more lauded for his kick return abilities than what he was as a receiver.

Yet Georgia turned him into one of the top pass catchers in the country. He led the SEC in receptions, setting a school record with 81 receptions. He finished with 811 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns.

“Is he really going to be like a third-down go-to guy? Do you want him ripping a dig over the middle? No, and sure enough, that’s what he was,” McElroy told DawgNation. “So I kind of trust their evaluation. I trust their scheme. I think (Mike) Bobo, much to the chagrin of many Georgia fans, I think he does a really good job.”

Georgia did add another talented wide receiver to the fold in Georgia Tech’s Isiah Canion. His game will be very different from that of Branch, as Canion is 6-foot-4.

Canion isn’t the only unproven option the Bulldogs can turn to for this coming season.

“Georgia Tech transfer Isiah Canion could have an immediate impact, but if Stockton is going to have the weapons he needs, any number of young former blue-chippers — receivers such as Talyn Taylor or CJ Wiley, tight ends such as Elyiss Williams, Jaden Reddell or freshman Kaiden Prothro — need to shine, ESPN’s Bill Connelly wrote.

The Georgia offense will have all of August to come together before taking the field in September. The Bulldogs open the season on Sept. 5 when they take on Tennessee State. The game is set for a 3 p.m. ET start.