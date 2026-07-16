Georgia’s defense was good last season. The Bulldogs ranked fourth in run defense and tied for 10th in scoring defense.

Yet it was clear in the season-ending loss to Ole Miss that the Georgia defense has another level it can get to in 2026.

Many of the key players from last season’s team return this season, giving Georgia plenty of talent. The Bulldogs have proven contributors like safety KJ Bolden and linebacker Raylen Wilson.

But the real reason to be excited about this 2026 Georgia defense is in regard to the younger talent on the roster. With so many former blue-chip prospects on the roster, the Bulldogs have a number of options for possible breakout candidates.

The DawgNation team of Jeff Sentell, Connor Riley, Kaylee Mansell, Mike Griffith and Brandon Adams take a look at who might be able to turn the corner and make Georgia’s defense truly elite in 2026.

Jeff Sentell on outside linebacker Chase Linton: “I think there’s been more talk of the noise being made by Chase Linton and your neighborhood firecrackers over the weekend. But this guy, I’ve heard the term explosive. One of the strongest players pound for pound on the team already. Perhaps Georgia’s most, already one of their most hardest to deal with pass rushers. And he’s another one of those second-year surges guys where you kind of heard the hints about it. You heard the hints about it really late. He’s a guy at that edge position. Larry Knight, what can he do with him to harass the quarterback and get that other jersey on the ground?”

Connor Riley on outside linebacker Gabe Harris: “I think that this is a guy that really turned the corner last year, and when you factor in the fact that he’s been in this program for four years, what that means from a strength and conditioning standpoint, the number of pure snaps that he’s played, I think having an adult in a college football game is going to be such a valuable asset, especially on the defensive front for Georgia. I think Gabe Harris is going to be a guy where I don’t know what the numbers look like for him, but the ball knowers out there watch him play, he’s going to be one of the best defenders in college football this year.”

Kaylee Mansell on inside linebacker Justin Williams and defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye: “Usually the biggest transition that you have is either from year one to year two or year two to year three. I figured we’d see a little bit more of at least one of those guys this past season. Maybe not Justin Williams because he’s playing behind a bunch of other guys from last year. But, that’s two former 5-stars that we haven’t seen a ton of at all. One of those guys has to work out. And I wish maybe going into this season, or at the end of it, we’re talking about one of them.”

Mike Griffith on safety Khalil Barnes: “I like the guy coming home. I like who he’s lined up against. I like that he’s working out against K.J. every day. That is a guy that will push you in every way, shape, or form. K.J.’s already a star. He can’t be a breakout. Khalil Barnes, though, because he’s flown a little bit under the radar, we go from Trevor Etienne, we go to Zachariah Branch. I think Khalil Barnes is that money player this year.”

Brandon Adams on Elijah Griffin: “I just think he’s the face of Georgia football. And that may not come fully into fruition until his junior season, but it’d be hard to have higher — and I don’t want to be unfair to him. I really don’t. Obviously, this is a pretty big platform to be saying things like that. I just think he’s going to be really good. I think he says the right things. He’s not as big as Jordan Davis, but he gives me a Jordan Davis vibe a little bit of just the guy who sets the tone for what Georgia football is all about.”