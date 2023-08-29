He’ll once again be a key leader for this team, even if that process looks different compared to last season.

“You may do things right a million times, and the one time you mess it up you kind of lose all your credibility. But that’s the reality of being a leader,” Van Pran said. “I would say more so I’ve been embracing the role of just making sure that I’m being consistent, if that makes sense.”

Teammates are thankful Van Pran came back to Georgia for another season. The Georgia center said he wanted to improve his technique entering his fourth year in the Georgia program, which is why he partially bypassed the NFL draft.

But more so than his ability, they recognize the value of having Van Pran around to bark out calls and communicate with the rest of the offense.

“When things aren’t going good or when things are going good, he’s going to be the first guy to step up and be like, ‘Hey, y’all, we need to do this better’ or ‘We’re doing this good. Keep it up,’” offensive tackle Amarius Mims said. “And I feel like that was like one of the biggest pieces in my opinion on our team — that he came back. I’m just proud. I’m glad that he did because he’s one heck of a player. I’ll say that.”

Georgia’s offensive line figures to be one of the strengths of the team and perhaps even one of the best units in the country.