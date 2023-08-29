ATHENS — This isn’t some new song and dance for returning center Sedrick Van Pran. As he enters his third season as Georgia’s starting center, it will be with a third different starting quarterback.
JT Daniels got the nod in 2021 against Clemson. Then it was Stetson Bennett’s turn to line up behind Van Pran against Oregon last season.
Carson Beck will have the honor of playing behind one of the best players in the country on Saturday against UT-Martin.
While Kirby Smart thinks the value of Van Pran may be overrated given Beck’s strengths and won’t have to rely on Van Pran’s veteran knowledge, it’s still a benefit to having a player with Van Pran’s experience and leadership ability directing traffic.