Kirby Smart: ‘Carson Beck could have been our quarterback that entire time’

“Carson spoke to the team about missing that opportunity and how it affected him, and how he didn’t think that he had prepared the right way,” Smart said. “He didn’t think he was prepared, and it went on where Stetson never looked back, played for two years.

“But Carson Beck could have been our quarterback that entire time, and he learned from that, he learned valuable lessons from that.”

Smart, it’s worth noting, believes Beck would have done just fine against UAB had he gotten the start in the 56-7 win.

“I don’t think for one second with this kid that the moment was too big for him,” Smart said. “I think that the week of practice that Stetson did better than him. I think if he had gone out and played that game he would have been super successful.

“Number one, he has great weapons around him, he has a really good system around him, it would have been that way that game,” he said. “There’s no plays that Stetson made that Carson couldn’t have made. I think he was definitely ready for it. I think he missed the opportunity in practice going against a pretty good defense that year, it was one of the best I’ve ever been around.