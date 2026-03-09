Great expectations are nothing new for Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin.

He arrived in Athens last year as the No. 1 defensive prospect in the country. He picked Georgia in part to follow in the footsteps of Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Christen Miller.

As a freshman, Griffin very much met those lofty expectations. He played far greater a role than Davis and Miller did as true freshmen, earning Freshman All-SEC honors.

Griffin appeared in all 14 games, finishing with 22 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. He told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell he felt his best game came against Texas, when he notched five pressures on opposing quarterback Arch Manning.

“Elijah Griffin, the freshman coming in, very fast, strong, physical guy,” wide receiver Colbie Young said of Griffin at this year’s NFL combine. “I can’t wait to see him get here to this combine because he’s going to blow out numbers.”

Griffin seems destined to be Georgia’s next monster defensive lineman. The hope is that he can power to Georgia to a national championship as Davis did in 2021 and Carter did in 2022.

Both players went on to become first-round picks following their time at Georgia.

Griffin, even if he already has NFL admirers drooling, still has another two seasons before he can formally enter the NFL draft.

In 2026, he isn’t focused on where he might be going but rather what he can do in Athens to make himself an even better player.

“I feel like confidence is key,” Griffin said prior to Georgia’s game against Ole Miss. “I mean, if you go out there and you’re not confident, you’re not going to play well. So I’d just say being more confident and playing with good eyes.”

Griffin learned to adjust to speed of the SEC all while battling an early season ankle injury in 2025. He figured out how to fight through pain and become a contributing player for the Bulldogs.

“Mindset and just approach towards the work,” Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott on what allowed Griffin to be successful last season. “I think that’s really the biggest thing. You get guys that come in early. The only way that they can do it is being able to adjust to the speed of the game and then just having their minds set on it.”

Starting with spring practice next week, Griffin will have to take on a larger role on Georgia’s defensive line. Miller is bound for the NFL, likely as a second-round pick.

Griffin will be surrounded with plenty of talent, as this year’s defensive line should be Georgia’s deepest since the 2021 team that featured Davis, Carter and fellow first-round picks in Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt.

Flanked by Xzavier McLeod, Gabe Harris, Jordan Hall and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Griffin should give opposing offensive coordinators nightmares next season.

Griffin hopes he can be a more confident player in 2026 along with making the All-SEC team at the end of season.

Davis and Carter were both All-Americans at Georgia, albeit they did so in their final seasons in Athens. Griffin isn’t there yet, as he still has plenty to climb to those impressive heights reached by those before him.