Kirby Smart compares development of Xavian Sorey to former Bulldog Channing Tindall

ATHENS — Given Georgia only plays two inside linebackers at a time, there was always going to be a member of the 2021 signing haul that got squeezed. The Bulldogs inked Smael Mondon, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Xavian Sorey that year. Mondon and Dumas-Johnson led the team in tackles last year and are poised to have even bigger seasons in 2023. Sorey meanwhile is just trying to find his way onto the field. “He’s rotated in with the ones. He’s shown some exceptional acceleration in flashes,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Consistency is the biggest thing with him. There might be a mental lapse every now and then and he’ll be the first to admit it that when he gets it right, he can be really good.”

Athleticism has never been a question for Sorey, as he was a 5-star prospect in the 2021 cycle for good reason. That athletic ability has shown up on the practice field this spring, and Smart isn't the only one to see it. "I've seen really a lot from Sorey, just how athletic he is, how he's really just picking up on things and really a lot for Sorey," Mondon said.