Georgia baseball gets first SEC series win over No. 10 Kentucky

ATHENS – Georgia baseball swept its Sunday doubleheader against No. 10 Kentucky to win its first SEC series of the season. Stellar pitching treated Foley Field’s crowd to a sweet Easter Sunday as the Bulldogs tamed the Wildcats twice by scores of 3-0 and 6-2. Heavy rain on Saturday postponed the series’ second game to Sunday, shortening both of the doubleheader games to seven innings.

Starting pitchers Liam Sullivan and Charlie Goldstein both turned in their best performances since conference play started. Sullivan benefited from the shortened game, as his seven innings of scoreless work made him the program’s first pitcher to shut out an SEC opponent since 2014. The junior allowed just four hits and four walks and fanned eight Wildcats. Goldstein looked as good as any Bulldog pitcher has as the Game Three starter. UGA coach Scott Stricklin, who has been experimenting with different pitchers at the No. 3 spot all season, might have found his answer in Goldstein. The redshirt junior allowed two unearned runs on four hits, a walk and a career-high seven strikeouts. The wins also showed some growth for the Bulldog bullpen, which has made a habit of blowing leads late in SEC contests. Georgia has lost three SEC Game Ones in the ninth inning this season, including a 7-4 decision to Kentucky on Friday. UGA didn’t need its bullpen in Game Two of the series, but the reserve pitchers bailed it out in Game Three.

A fifth inning fielding error by Sebastian Murillo allowed Kentucky’s first two runs of the game and ended Goldstein’s day. Leighton Finley relieved Goldstein and inherited a runner on second with one out and the Wildcats’ five-hole hitter at the plate. Finley struck out the next two batters looking to keep a 4-2 lead. The Bulldog arms limited a Kentucky team that averaged over 8 runs per game in SEC action to just nine runs in three games. Josh Stinson drew first blood in the doubleheader’s first game, slapping an RBI double down the left-field line in the third inning. Charlie Condon plated Stinson on an RBI single three at-bats later for a 2-0 lead. Utility infielder Will David led the offense with the team’s only multi-hit game. David was 2 for 3 hitting with a run. The Bulldog batters flexed their muscles more in the series finale, scoring all six runs on four homers. Parks Harber smacked a three-run home run, his ninth of the season, to take the lead in the first inning.

Condon, Murillo and Connor Tate added solo shots to give the bullpen some insurance. Condon, who was recently selected to USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award midseason watchlist, finished Game Three hitting 3 for 4 with two runs, an RBI, a double and a homer. Of course, upsetting Kentucky was the first of many surprises Georgia will need to reinsert itself into the NCAA Tournament conversation. The Bulldogs were undoubtedly left out of D1Baseball’s first Field of 64 Projection, released on Thursday, because of their poor SEC record. Beating a top 10 team is Georgia’s best win of the season and should provide its best boost of momentum, as well. UGA will need every ounce of momentum it can muster with a trip to No. 3 Florida on deck for next weekend. Georgia’s next four weekends feature the Gators (27-6, 9-3), an unranked version of reigning national champion Ole Miss, No. 5 Arkansas and No. 11 Tennessee. The Bulldogs will look to take that momentum into next week as they look to add to their strong nonconference resume. Georgia will host Clemson at 7 p.m. on Tuesday before visiting the Tigers (19-14, 4-8 ACC) a week later.

Clemson and its No. 49 RPI would certainly serve as a booster to Georgia’s collection of nonconference wins. The Bulldogs are 8-3 against nonconference competition with a top 100 RPI.

