Strong spring practice shouldn’t come as a surprise for freshman tight end Lawson Luckie
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.
Lawson Luckie making the most of his first few months at Georgia
ATHENS — Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised Lawson Luckie is having such a strong spring for Georgia football. The clues have been there for months, dating back to when Luckie insisted on passing up a few days at home to practice with the Bulldogs during December bowl prep.
“I think nobody has benefitted more from bowl practice than Lawson Luckie,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He just said “you know what, I want to go to bowl practice.’ He didn’t miss one bowl practice. He was there every day. Went everywhere with us.
Most kids Luckie’s age would be wrapping up spring break while battling a case of senioritis. Luckie is already enrolled in college and turning heads at practice.
The Norcross, Ga., product did not arrive at Georgia as the most touted member of the 2023 signing class. He finished as the no. 144 overall player in the class. He wasn’t even the highest-rated tight end Georgia signed, as the Bulldogs also brought in Pearce Spurlin, who was the No. 68 overall player in the class.
Related: Lawson Luckie: The real reason this remarkable young man committed to UGA will touch your heart
Luckie did not want to waste any time or take things easy. He threw himself into the fire during bowl practices for the Bulldogs as they won their second consecutive national championship.
He wasn’t a passive member of the team. Smart noted that Luckie was more than willing to scrap with a few senior members of the team.
Even though Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley had only seen a few practices of Luckie to that point, Hartley knew he had something in Luckie.
“Has already showed a lot of people the skillset we saw in high school,” Hartley said prior to Georgia’s win over TCU. “A guy that is very versatile that you can put in a lot of positions. Very similar to what we did with Brock (Bowers). A toughness, a competitiveness. For a young guy, a high level of intelligence as far as football is concerned.
“I’m very excited about what he brings to us from a versatility standpoint.”
Related: Big commit from Elyiss Williams is another mic drop moment for Georgia football TE coach Todd Hartley
Those traits continue to show up for Georgia this spring. Luckie, whose father Mike was teammates with Smart at Georgia, has been not just one of the standout freshmen but one of the better players in spring practice.
It helps that Luckie is getting a ton of reps at the tight end position. Georgia saw four tight ends depart the program this offseason. Then Spurlin suffered a broken collarbone that knocked him out for much of spring practice.
Luckie is still third on the depth chart at tight end, behind Bowers and promising sophomore Oscar Delp. But given everyone in college football knows what Bowers is capable of, it has given Luckie the chance to step right in and show what he can do.
Related: Oscar Delp ‘doing a lot better’ in crucial second spring for Georgia football
“As a freshman, I feel like we come in with the expectation of you’re a highly-recruited guy. Everybody thinks you’re going to play,” offensive tackle Amarius Mims said of Luckie. “He’s coming along pretty good, and he’s doing some good stuff. That’s all I’m going to say, you know? He’s on the right track. He’s doing good.”
It hasn’t all been easy for Luckie to date. For all the comparisons to Bowers, Luckie is not a carbon copy of the star tight end. Nor should that be the expectation.
For now, Smart wants Luckie to become a more physical player. Luckie played in the highest classification in Georgia for Norcross High School. But there is still a big difference between blocking someone from Mill Creek High School and putting your hands on an SEC defender.
“I think he’ll be the first to tell you he likes to consider himself a tough guy and he’s got a ways to go in order to be tough enough to be a physical blocker,” Smart said. “He does have some savvy route running. He’s got really good hands. He continues to improve but he can’t think he’s all the way there.”
Georgia ran over 60 percent of its offensive snaps last season with multiple tight ends. Darnell Washington’s presence was a big reason for that, due to his excellent blocking ability. How quickly Luckie and Delp develop as blockers will go a long way in determining how often the two get on the field. It should be noted that for all the praise Luckie has earned this spring, Smart did praise Delp’s development as a blocker.