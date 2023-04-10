Strong spring practice shouldn’t come as a surprise for freshman tight end Lawson Luckie

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Lawson Luckie making the most of his first few months at Georgia ATHENS — Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised Lawson Luckie is having such a strong spring for Georgia football. The clues have been there for months, dating back to when Luckie insisted on passing up a few days at home to practice with the Bulldogs during December bowl prep. “I think nobody has benefitted more from bowl practice than Lawson Luckie,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He just said “you know what, I want to go to bowl practice.’ He didn’t miss one bowl practice. He was there every day. Went everywhere with us.

Most kids Luckie's age would be wrapping up spring break while battling a case of senioritis. Luckie is already enrolled in college and turning heads at practice. The Norcross, Ga., product did not arrive at Georgia as the most touted member of the 2023 signing class. He finished as the no. 144 overall player in the class. He wasn't even the highest-rated tight end Georgia signed, as the Bulldogs also brought in Pearce Spurlin, who was the No. 68 overall player in the class.

Luckie did not want to waste any time or take things easy. He threw himself into the fire during bowl practices for the Bulldogs as they won their second consecutive national championship. He wasn’t a passive member of the team. Smart noted that Luckie was more than willing to scrap with a few senior members of the team. Even though Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley had only seen a few practices of Luckie to that point, Hartley knew he had something in Luckie.

"Has already showed a lot of people the skillset we saw in high school," Hartley said prior to Georgia's win over TCU. "A guy that is very versatile that you can put in a lot of positions. Very similar to what we did with Brock (Bowers). A toughness, a competitiveness. For a young guy, a high level of intelligence as far as football is concerned. "I'm very excited about what he brings to us from a versatility standpoint." Those traits continue to show up for Georgia this spring. Luckie, whose father Mike was teammates with Smart at Georgia, has been not just one of the standout freshmen but one of the better players in spring practice. It helps that Luckie is getting a ton of reps at the tight end position. Georgia saw four tight ends depart the program this offseason. Then Spurlin suffered a broken collarbone that knocked him out for much of spring practice. Luckie is still third on the depth chart at tight end, behind Bowers and promising sophomore Oscar Delp. But given everyone in college football knows what Bowers is capable of, it has given Luckie the chance to step right in and show what he can do.