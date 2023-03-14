5 questions for Georgia football entering spring drills: Quarterbacks and much more

ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart has a knack for finding the right answers. The trick is identifying the right questions to prioritize in spring drills, something Smart and his staff have proven quite adept at. The two-time reigning national champion Bulldogs begin spring football drills today with an elite coaching staff looking to sort through — and sort out — yet another loaded roster.

Smart will apply the same thorough, measured approach that has worked so well through his previous postseason-offseasons, each one producing a Top 10 finish as he enters his eight season at the helm. Georgia heads into this offseason a heavy favorite to win yet another national championship in 2023. Smart, however, will be focused on winning one day at a time.

The Georgia quarterback competition will surely get the most attention, but Smart will be just as interested in finding a safety to replace All-American Christopher Smith and a kicker to step into Jack Podlesny’s pressure-packed role. Still, QB is where the speculation starts, and that’s where this list of five big questions for spring drills begins: 1. The quarterback derby And they’re off ….. Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton.

Beck has the most experience and the most electric arm, Vandagriff brings great leadership and athleticism and Stockton has the characteristics of a bigger, stronger (better?) version of Stetson Bennett — minus the six years of experience. WATCH: Brock Vandagriff shares future plans from LA The quarterbacks will sort it out on and off the field, as Smart and new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo take note of who can move the team on the field and set an example off it. 2. The leadership Middle linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson is at the heart and soul of the defense, and the Bulldogs will count on the talented junior to provide leadership across the board. Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon represent arguably the strongest duo of inside linebackers in the nation, but how they set the tone in the locker room will be equally important. Returning center Sedrick Van Pran thought he was leaving for the NFL at one point, but now that “SVP” has anchored down, the Bulldogs will need his capable leadership running full throttle with a first-year starter behind him at quarterback and two new offensive tackles. 3. Tackling offensive tackle

Departing Georgia offensive tackles Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon did not give up a sack last season, an amazing feat that will be hard for their replacements to match. It wouldn’t seem likely that projected starters Earnest Greene and Amarius Mims could provide such bulletproof protection this season — especially with a first-year starting QB under center who might not be as familiar with the protections. But such efficiency is what second-year Stacy Searels will aim for, and there figures to be plenty of capable competition to keep the starting positions in doubt through spring drills. 4. The transfers Smart doesn’t bring transfers into the program unless he’s confident they can play, which indicates Mississippi State transfer Rara Thomas and Missouri transfer Dominic Lovett should receive prominent reps and roles in spring drills. But to what extent Thomas and Lovett will ultimately play remains to be seen; nothing is given, and there have been examples of transfers not finding their way into the starting lineup at UGA after arriving with great hopes. Ladd McConkey figures to remain the top receiver target, but Todd Monken told boosters before he left that Thomas and Lovett bring the sort of talent and experience that make them more likely options than freshman newcomers, assuming they take care of business in spring drills. 5. Bowers powers