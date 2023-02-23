Georgia football early favorite to dominate 2023 season despite challenging offseason
Georgia football has opened as a decided favorite in two of its biggest games of the season against Florida and Tennessee.
According to the “Fanduel” Sportsbook, the Bulldogs are also a decided favorite to win the CFP Championship.
Georgia would be the first program to win three straight titles since the national championship was unified in 1998 through the implementation of the BCS.
• Georgia +220
• Alabama +550
• Ohio State +750
• Michigan +1000
• USC +1600
• LSU +1800
The Bulldogs are the gambler’s clear-cut choice despite offensive coordinator Todd Monken moving on to the NFL, leading Kirby Smart to promote former UGA quarterback and OC -- and most recently, analyst -- Mike Bobo into the play-calling position.
The Fanduel Sportsbook released the early line on many games, but Bulldogs’ fans will surely note Georgia is a 17 1/2-point favorite over Florida in Jacksonville, and a 7 1/2-point favorite over Tennessee in Knoxville.
The Bulldogs were favored by double-digits in the preseason last year over all of their opponents except the road game at Mississippi State -- and by the time that game actually rolled around Georgia was a 16-point favorite.
This season’s Georgia-Florida game takes place on Oct. 28, while the Bulldogs trip to play the Vols in 2023 is a Nov. 18 game at Neyland Stadium.
Other 2023 games involving SEC teams of note:
Sept. 2: North Carolina -1.5 over South Carolina (Charlotte)
Sept. 2: Florida State -1 over LSU
Sept. 9: Alabama -9.5 over Texas
Sept. 16: Tennessee -6.5 over Florida
Nov. 4: Alabama -9.5 over LSU