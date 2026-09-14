ATHENS — Kirby Smart might be one of the only coaches in college football who doesn’t celebrate 50-point wins.

But that’s how things are at Georgia, where Smart has famously said, “You’re either elite, or you’re not.”

Fact is, Smart stays hard at work after every game, win or loss, searching for ways to improve him program.

A trip to Arkansas is next up, and while winning in Fayetteville might appear routine on the surface, Smart knows a hostile road environment awaits his team for the first time this season at noon on Saturday and it’s up to him to have them prepared to look at play up to their standard.

The Bulldogs are a 24.5-point favorite over the Razorbacks after outscoring their first two opponents by a cumulative 133-23.

Arkansas is coming off a 43-10 road loss at No. 17 Utah that left first-year Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield fuming, vowing that his team will “come out swinging” in its next outing.

Smart is 10-0 in SEC openers, but it’s worth noting that of late UGA has won in the most impressive fashion in its opening league game:

2025: Georgia 44, Tennessee 41 (OT)

2024: Georga 13, Kentucky 12

2023: Georgia 24, South Carolina 14

That’s not to say Smart and the Bulldogs can’t reverse the recent trend, but the head coach wants to see that for himself.

“The opponents haven’t been SEC opponents, so it’s all rosy and dandy until you go on the road and you gotta play somebody of SEC caliber and it’s hard,” Smart said after the game on Saturday. “And also we have some adversity; this team has not really had adversity, so we’re gonna find out.”

Here’s a look at the betting lines on the SEC games this week, per the FanDuel Sports book on Sunday night:

LSU -3.5 at Ole Miss

Georgia -24.5 at Arkansas

N.C. State at Vanderbilt -4.5

Florida State at Alabama -20.5

Kentucky at Texas A&M -16.5

Mississippi State at South Carolina -3.5

Florida -2.5 at Auburn

New Mexico at Oklahoma -22.5

Kennesaw State at Tennessee -35.5

UTSA at Texas -30.5

Troy at Missouri -27.5