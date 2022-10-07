‘Wild card’ Robby Ashford gives Auburn slim ray of hope against stacked Georgia defense

AUBURN, Ala. —Auburn football enters to Sanford Stadium facing long odds, a 30-point underdog to the No. 2-ranked team in the nation. Tigers’ coach Bryan Harsin is a long shot of sorts, himself. The clock is ticking on Harsin’s days as an SEC head football amid the wild and unpredictable jungle of Auburn boosters, influencers, and a few passionate media members.

But for 60 minutes on Saturday, Harsin and his ring of Tigers control their own narrative against the Georgia Bulldogs. Mental prep “You have to prepare for the mental side of it,” said Harsin, who was 69-19 at Boise State before taking over an upside-down Auburn program amid COVID recruiting restrictions. “Your locker room isn’t the same, it’s small, it’s tight, and it’s tough to have to take a road trip,” the second-year Tigers’ coach said. “We’re bussing (three hours) to Athens.”

Auburn’s upset hopes rest on the arm of redshirt freshman quarterback Robby Ashford, who will be making his third career start and first in a road environment. “He’s a wild card,” said Smart, who once recruited the teammate of former UGA star George Pickens out of Hoover, Ala., High School. “He’s gotten better each week as a passer and in decision making .. converted more and more third downs with his arm, and he’s never not going to have his legs — his legs are incredible, as far as making plays with his feet.” QB Comparison

A side-by-side of Ashford and Georgia sixth-year QB Stetson Bennett the past two games is revealing: Ashford is 31-of-56 for 464 yards with 2 TD passes, 1 interception, 5 sacks and 65 yards rushing in games with Missouri and LSU. Bennett is 51-of-79 for 584 yards with 0 TD passes, 1 interception, 3 sacks and 11 yards rushing in games with Missouri and Kent State. Clearly, one would think Auburn will need to rely more heavily on a ground attack that features Tank Bigbsy (326 yards rushing), Ashford (223 yards) and Jarquez Hunter (139 yards). “We think probably two of the best backs in the SEC are there together — the Hunter kid is strong and physical,” Smart said. “When you chart the number of broken tackles those two guys have had together, it’s as much as anybody in our conference. You package that with a quarterback who is super fast and really elite, you’ve got three. “Tackling is going to be a premium in this game because they’re big, physical guys, including the quarterback, who you have to wrap up and knock back tackle.” Baffled Bayou Bengals

That’s what Brian Kelly thought last week when he took his heavily favored Bayou Bengals to The Plains for a night game. “We came into that game with this sense of, you better stop the run, and they flipped the script on us and attacked us throwing the football,” said Kelly, whose LSU football team fell behind Auburn 17-0 before rallying for a 21-17 victory. “That was a smart game plan, and he completed his passes.” Notre Dame’s all-time winningest coach doesn’t get out-schemed often. Indeed, Kelly’s Irish would have likely pulled an upset win over Georgia in 2019, if not for a clamorous Sanford Stadium crowd hyped up on new red lights and a Top 5 ranking triggering six motion penalties. But in his most successful outing to date, Ashford found ways to exploit a well-trained LSU secondary.