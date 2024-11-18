ATHENS — Georgia has opened as a monstrous 42-point favorite in its next game against UMass.

The Bulldogs, who moved up three spots in the AP Top 25 poll from No. 11 to No. 8 after their 31-14 win over Tennessee, kick off against the Minutemen at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

UMass, which is an independent school that does not play in a conference, is 2-8 overall and has already played two SEC teams this season.

The Minutemen lost by a 45-3 count at Missouri on Oct 12 and fell at Mississippi State, 45-20, on Nov. 2.

Georgia figures to substitute as much as possible, as Kirby Smart said it’s important to get many young players as possible valuable snaps.

It would be understandable if Bulldogs’ fans are doing some scoreboard watching as their early game progresses.

Georgia has an added interest in the SEC teams with two or more losses that are in action, as it is on the wrong side of tiebreakers with Alabama and Ole Miss.

The Crimson Tide plays at Oklahoma, while the Rebels are on the road at Florida.

Alabama is a 13-point road favorite over the Sooners in Normal, while Ole Miss is a 9-point favorite coming off a bye week as it travels to play the Gators in The Swamp.

The marquee matchup between undefeated Indiana and one-loss Ohio State holds interest, too.

Both the Hoosiers and Buckeyes are projected to remain ahead of Georgia in the CFP rankings when they come out on Tuesday night.

It’s possible, and perhaps even probable, the loser of the Indiana-Ohio State game will fall behind the Bulldogs in the CFP Rankings should UGA win over UMass, as expected.

Other games involving teams currently projected to make the CFP 12-team field, and their betting lines, per Circa:

Projected Big 12 champ BYU is a 3-point underdog at Arizona State.

Projected Mountain West champ and highest Group of Five league champ Boise State is a 21-point favorite at Wyoming

Projected CFP participant Notre Dame, a one-loss team, is a 16-point home favorite over undefeated American Athletic Conference school Army.

Here’s a look at the SEC betting lines

(Circa Sports)

UMass at Georgia -42

Alabama -13 at Oklahoma

Ole Miss -9 at Florida

Kentucky at Texas -18

Vanderbilt at LSU -9

Missouri -8 at Mississippi State

Texas A&M -1 at Auburn

UTEP at Tennessee -40

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, no line

Wofford at South Carolina, no line