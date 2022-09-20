SEC Power Rankings: Georgia is the new Georgia, not the new -- or old -- Alabama
ATHENS — Georgia is the new Georgia, not the new or old Alabama.
Or did you miss last season?
It was Georgia, not Alabama, that carried the No. 1 ranking throughout most of the season and put together a legendary defense.
If anything, last year’s UGA team was the OLD Alabama, winning with defense and field position football.
The Bulldogs would have been more dominant in 2021 had they kept their starting quarterback and best receivers healthy, and not had to dismiss their sacks leader.
Indeed, 2021 Georgia was good enough to miss what would have been the nation’s top returning passing combination and one of the most elite linebackers in the nation and not miss a beat.
Kirby Smart built championship depth through recruiting and an elite coaching staff that could adjust midseason, on the fly.
But that was then, and this is now, and the 2022 version of Bulldogs’ football is impressive in its own right with offensive coordinator Todd Monken designing an offense around Stetson Bennett.
It’s not the wide-open explosive offense we’ve seen at Alabama of late — there’s only been one pass play longer than 40 yards through three games and no runs longer than 20 yards.
But it’s very efficient, moving the ball with consistency and still with no turnovers through three games.
The Georgia defense has been air-tight, allowing just one touchdown through three games — at that, a score that came with less than a minute left against third-team players.
A look at this week’s SEC Power Rankings:
1. Georgia
For all the talk about the offense (17th in scoring), the defense leads the nation (3.33 peg allowed) through 3 games.
2. Alabama
Tide perimeter threats are shaky, Bryce Young 29th nationally and fifth in SEC in passing efficiency.
3. Tennessee
Former coach Jeremy Pruitt said before the season the Vols (52 ppg) were the only team East of Mississippi River that could score with Georgia and Alabama.
4. Kentucky
The Top 10 Wildcats will get a boost when the SEC’s top returning rusher from last season, Chris Rodriguez, returns from suspension for Oct. 1 game at Ole Miss.
5. Arkansas
Whoo-ee Soo-ee! Missouri State, coached by former Hogs coach Bobby Petrino, had a 17-0 lead and 27-17 lead in the fourth quarter.
6. Ole Miss
Take note: Lane Kiffin teams run the ball well, currently tops in the SEC and fifth in the nation with 271.7 yards per game.
7. LSU
Score one for Brian Kelly, who in three games has shown signs of knowing how to turn around a program by knocking off a strong Mississippi State team.
8. Mississippi State
Mike Leach is an offensive guru, but the Maroon Bulldogs have to learn to win games like the one they play Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
9. Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher got the “must-win” over Miami that he had to have, maintaining program buy-in, but a neutral site game with powerful Arkansas looms.
10. Florida
The Gators scored a great escape from South Florida, but there’s no time to celebrate with Tennessee up next. Anthony Richardson will need to run and throw effectively to upset the Vols.
11. South Carolina
The Gamecocks have lost to two Top 10 teams this season and are working with five defensive starters injured. Spencer Rattler brings upside, but not enough to overcome brutal early season schedule.
12. Auburn
How much worse can things get for Bryan Harsin after a 41-12 home loss to Penn State? Cover your eyes, we’re about to find out over the next month.
13. Vanderbilt
Would you believe Vandy freshman QB AJ Swann leads the SEC in passing efficiency? (188.63).
14. Missouri
This might be the worst Missouri team in a long time, and that says plenty.