SEC Power Rankings: Georgia is the new Georgia, not the new -- or old -- Alabama

ATHENS — Georgia is the new Georgia, not the new or old Alabama. Or did you miss last season? It was Georgia, not Alabama, that carried the No. 1 ranking throughout most of the season and put together a legendary defense.

If anything, last year’s UGA team was the OLD Alabama, winning with defense and field position football. The Bulldogs would have been more dominant in 2021 had they kept their starting quarterback and best receivers healthy, and not had to dismiss their sacks leader. Indeed, 2021 Georgia was good enough to miss what would have been the nation’s top returning passing combination and one of the most elite linebackers in the nation and not miss a beat.

Kirby Smart built championship depth through recruiting and an elite coaching staff that could adjust midseason, on the fly. But that was then, and this is now, and the 2022 version of Bulldogs’ football is impressive in its own right with offensive coordinator Todd Monken designing an offense around Stetson Bennett. It’s not the wide-open explosive offense we’ve seen at Alabama of late — there’s only been one pass play longer than 40 yards through three games and no runs longer than 20 yards.

But it’s very efficient, moving the ball with consistency and still with no turnovers through three games. The Georgia defense has been air-tight, allowing just one touchdown through three games — at that, a score that came with less than a minute left against third-team players. A look at this week’s SEC Power Rankings: 1. Georgia For all the talk about the offense (17th in scoring), the defense leads the nation (3.33 peg allowed) through 3 games. 2. Alabama Tide perimeter threats are shaky, Bryce Young 29th nationally and fifth in SEC in passing efficiency. 3. Tennessee Former coach Jeremy Pruitt said before the season the Vols (52 ppg) were the only team East of Mississippi River that could score with Georgia and Alabama. 4. Kentucky

The Top 10 Wildcats will get a boost when the SEC’s top returning rusher from last season, Chris Rodriguez, returns from suspension for Oct. 1 game at Ole Miss. 5. Arkansas Whoo-ee Soo-ee! Missouri State, coached by former Hogs coach Bobby Petrino, had a 17-0 lead and 27-17 lead in the fourth quarter. 6. Ole Miss Take note: Lane Kiffin teams run the ball well, currently tops in the SEC and fifth in the nation with 271.7 yards per game. 7. LSU Score one for Brian Kelly, who in three games has shown signs of knowing how to turn around a program by knocking off a strong Mississippi State team. 8. Mississippi State Mike Leach is an offensive guru, but the Maroon Bulldogs have to learn to win games like the one they play Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. 9. Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher got the “must-win” over Miami that he had to have, maintaining program buy-in, but a neutral site game with powerful Arkansas looms. 10. Florida