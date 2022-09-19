Georgia coach Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status for Kent State football week

“He’s going to be day-to-day throughout the week,” Smart said on Monday, asked to update Gilbert’s status after the talented tight end did not make the trip to South Carolina.

“All I can say is he didn’t make the trip for personal reasons” Smart said after the Bulldogs’ 48-7 win in Columbia. “I’m hoping he gets back with us.”

RELATED: Georgia pushing game-changer to get up to speed in fall camp

Gilbert sat out last season while dealing with personal issues after transferring back to his home state of Georgia after his freshman season at LSU.

Smart explained on his coach’s show how hard he works to help players adjust to a football culture that might not be for everybody.

“You sign (players) into your family, and I look at all the players as our family members and we’re going to do everything we can to make them more successful in life because they chose to come here,” Smart said. “And we owe that to them by them choosing to come here.”

Gilbert originally committed to transfer to Florida after leaving UGA before deciding to return to his home state and play in a championship program.