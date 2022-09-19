Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
48
Final
7
South Carolina
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has had great praise for Kirby Smart. Photo by Curtis Compton/AJC
Curtis Compton / AJC.com

Comparing 2022 Georgia to 2021 version: What Shane Beamer -- and the numbers -- say

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer put Georgia’s growth and differences from a season ago into perspective.

“They do what they do offensively, and they’ve gotten better at it,” Beamer said on his Sunday night teleconference, one day after a 48-7 loss to the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs.

RELATED: Georgia transfer roundup, how former Dawgs fared in FBS

It was Beamer, of course, who marveled over Georgia’s collection of record-breaking NFL talent last season with a team that had 15 NFL draft picks.

“They have like 100 5-star football players on their defense,” Beamer said, beginning a now-famous rant. “They’ve got 5-star recruits everywhere and they play really physical.”

Beamer faced a JT Daniels-led offense that passed for over 300 yards along with 3 touchdowns and a defense that featured projected first-round NFL pick Adam Anderson, who was later suspended.

Even with different Georgia stars on offense and defense, Beamer explained this season’s Georgia team didn’t strike him as too different.

“Defensively, they did what we expected them to do, and they are really well coached,” Beamer said.

“The thing is, they are really athletic at linebacker, and then it’s the size in the secondary they have with their defensive backs.”

Beamer made it clear he was impressed with Stetson Bennett, and the challenges he presents for defenses.

RELATED: Kirby Smart shares how Stetson Bennett carves up teams

“You look at them offensively and Stetson is so talented and he can make all the throws, he can run, he makes plays with his feet,” Beamer said. “He doesn’t turn the ball over, and they have really good players around him.”

Beamer shared how Georgia’s size in the secondary factored into the game.

“They are big with length; we had schemed some guys open, and we had some 50-50 balls,” Beamer said. “You have to be able to make those contested catches, but with their size and length, that’s challenging.

“As far as a difference from last season, they don’t look much different than they did last year.”

Here’s a look at how Georgia compares statistically to last season’s CFP Champions:

Passing offense

2022: 376.7 yards per game

2021: 251.9 yards per game

Rushing offense

2022: 155.7 yards per game

2021: 190.9 yards per game

Passing yards allowed

2022: 165.3 yards per game

2021: 190.1 yards per game

Rushing defense

2022: 83.7 yards per game

2021: 78.9 yards per game

Sacks allowed

2022: 0.33 per game

2021: 1.07 per game

Team sacks

2022: 0.33 per game

2021: 3.27 per game

Scoring offense

2022: 43.3 points per game

2021: 38.4 points per game

Scoring defense

2022: 3.33 points per game

2021: 10.2 points per game

Leave a Comment