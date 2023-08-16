Smart’s philosophy on managing quarterbacks has often mirrored that of his Alabama mentor, Nick Saban, who recently put things in perspective in Tuscaloosa.

“I tell the QBs it’s not up to the coaches,” Saban said, per Mike Rodak of Al.Com. “You’re looking over your shoulder? How about you forcing me to play you. Force us to play you.

“When you get your reps, you play so good we don’t have any choice but to play you, rather than worry about all this other …. "

That’s been the case for Beck, who had an opportunity to seize a starting job back in 2021 before a poor practice the week of the UAB game derailed him, and again coming out of summer drills, as Smart has indicated none of the quarterbacks have been especially sharp.

“I don’t think any of those quarterbacks would tell you they played their best game,” Smart said following scrimmage last Saturday, “And I think we need each one of them to get better to get where we want to go.”

New offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said all three quarterbacks competing have worked hard, even as there was a lack of consistency early in fall camp.