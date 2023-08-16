clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

ATHENS — Georgia’s back to-back national titles and multiple preseason All-Americans have been enough for most to give the Bulldogs the benefit of the doubt as the No. 1 team.

But not popular ESPN College GamDay host Rece Davis, who has put the Michigan Wolverines in the top spot of his poll with Georgia relegated to No. 2.

Davis cited the uncertainty of the UGA quarterback situation as his reason for putting the Bulldogs No. 2.

“Quarterback, and it’s not that they don’t have talented guys, Carson Beck likely the starter,” Davis said on ESPN’s SportsCenter when explaining his rankings.

“I was told by someone close to the Georgia program just a couple of days ago that Brock Vandagriff has been really terrific in fall camp. So they’ve got a couple of talented options but they’re unproven.”

DawgNation has reported on the validity of the QB competition, even while some Bulldogs’ fans insist Beck is the starter and Smart is just going through the motions splitting up reps.

Smart has indicated the competition will go into the season, and a look at Georgia’s schedule suggests multiple quarterbacks could see the field in five of the first six games.

“Game action always matters … absolutely it matters, it’s the No. 1 measure we have,” Smart said, “and it’s the one thing we can’t measure, because we’ve said over and over you don’t tackle the quarterback (in practices). In the game, they get tackled.”

Smart’s philosophy on managing quarterbacks has often mirrored that of his Alabama mentor, Nick Saban, who recently put things in perspective in Tuscaloosa.

“I tell the QBs it’s not up to the coaches,” Saban said, per Mike Rodak of Al.Com. “You’re looking over your shoulder? How about you forcing me to play you. Force us to play you.

“When you get your reps, you play so good we don’t have any choice but to play you, rather than worry about all this other …. "

That’s been the case for Beck, who had an opportunity to seize a starting job back in 2021 before a poor practice the week of the UAB game derailed him, and again coming out of summer drills, as Smart has indicated none of the quarterbacks have been especially sharp.

“I don’t think any of those quarterbacks would tell you they played their best game,” Smart said following scrimmage last Saturday, “And I think we need each one of them to get better to get where we want to go.”

New offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said all three quarterbacks competing have worked hard, even as there was a lack of consistency early in fall camp.

“There have been ups and downs but they’ve been focused,” Bobo said. They come into every meeting ready to go, prepared before the meeting.”

Georgia is scheduled to hold its second fall scrimmage on Saturday.

ArticleArticle Latest Around the SEC
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
QB uncertainty casts doubt on Georgia No. 1 vote; Nick Saban adds …
ATHENS — Georgia’s back to-back national titles and multiple preseason All-Americans have been enough for most to give the Bulldogs the benefit of the doubt as the No. 1 team.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Closer look: Conference realignment shifts, Big 12 and Big Ten grow as …
ATHENS — The college football galaxy has shifted once again, setting the table for a 2024 season that will change the face of the sport as we know it.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia Tech shares approach to fresh season, potential late trap-game …
ATHENS — Georgia football keeps its attention on itself while many others wonder, “How long can Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs keep this up?”
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Former Georgia DT Bear Alexander evidence of ‘new climate,’ twisted …
ATHENS — Bear Alexander said he once told Kirby Smart that he has “red, black and white running through my veins,” but it turns out there might have been a couple more colors …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia freshman safety Joenel Aguero looking like ‘perfect fit’ in loaded …
ATHENS — The feedback on incoming Georgia freshman safety Joenel Aguero has been strong and it quickly became easy to understand why after hearing his interview with Aaron …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football confident a bigger Oscar Delp will mean a better …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart has elevated Georgia football to ‘Pass-Fail’ championship …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football leads the way in placing 6 players on ESPN Top 100 …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football fall camp live updates, practice notes, injury …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football practice report: Key defender returns as Bulldogs …

Connor Riley
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.