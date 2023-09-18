clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

Georgia giant favorite in much-needed warm-up game with UAB Blazers, other …
ATHENS — The 2023 Georgia football schedule is the gift that just keeps on giving, offering Kirby Smart one final warm-up game to iron out some wrinkles
Mike Griffith
Shane Beamer: South Carolina could beat Georgia if not for ‘self-inflicted …
Shane Beamer knew South Carolina could go toe-to-toe with Georgia, and on Saturday afternoon in Athens the Gamecocks proved it before falling 24-14.
Mike Griffith
Re-ranking Georgia’s remaining schedule after Florida takes bite out of …
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart will spend more time watching film of his No. 1-ranked work in progress than any other team in the nation this weekend.
Mike Griffith
Tennessee battles Florida in SEC East Division game of survival
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Tennessee and Florida meet as desperate programs Saturday night in The Swamp.
Mike Griffith
Report: Former SEC tight end Arik Gilbert arrested in Georgia
Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert was arrested in Lumpkin County, Ga., on Friday on charges of smash and grab burglary and obstruction of officers.
Mike Griffith
Final Grades from Georgia football win over South Carolina

Connor Riley
Social media sounds off on Mike Bobo, Georgia red zone issues

Connor Riley
Georgia football stays at No. 1 in Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings …

Connor Riley
Why blaming Mike Bobo for Georgia offense is an easy but …

Mike Griffith
AP Poll Top 25 rankings have Georgia football at No. 1 entering Week 4

Connor Riley
