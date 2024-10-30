Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2318 (Oct 30, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Kirby Smart’s running game might not be about chopping wood anymore.

Georgia Football Podcast: Kirby Smart has seemingly made major change to his coaching philosophy

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Kirby Smart isn’t saying one of his favorite coaching phrases quite as much as he used to when it comes to the Bulldogs rushing offense.

15-minute mark: I briefly discuss the future of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” in Jacksonville.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an interesting rumor involving Nick Saban.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.