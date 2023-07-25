“I would be less than truthful with you if after we started having success at Liberty, particularly with it just going FBS and us being able to beat the likes of Arkansas and BYU and Virginia Tech and Syracuse …. " he said, “did the thought start creeping in your mind that certain opportunities might present themselves again?

“Yes, at that point. But not prior to that point did they enter my mind.”

Indeed, Auburn was in a tough spot needing to find a proven winner to take the job in the ultra-competitive SEC, and Freeze’s on-field resume met the requirements.

Freeze has visions of returning the Tigers’ to their glory, rekindling “War Eagle” victory chants with rivalry wins over programs like Alabama and Georgia.

" I would see us in the upper echelon of this conference,” Freeze said. “There’s no reason -- we have the facilities. We have the support. We have the administration. You’re in an area that football is important, and you’re in an area that you can recruit to.

“I see no reason why Auburn shouldn’t be one of the upper half and competing every year … .(and) if you’re in the upper half of this conference, you get a break here or there, you’re in the playoffs. Then you’ve got a real chance. That’s where I see Auburn.”