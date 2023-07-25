clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hugh Freeze is taking over an Auburn football program that is on a historically bad run of late.

The Tigers are 17-19 over their past three seasons, two of which were coached by former coach Bryan Harsin, whose short-lived tenure was almost as controversial as Freeze’s hire.

For the record, it’s the worst three game-span for Auburn football record-wise since Doug Barfield’s Tigers went 14-18-1 from 1975-1977.

But that’s just the start of wha the history books tell us about Auburn football and its new head coach.

Freeze, whose personal claim to positive SEC fame is being one of only three coaches who have more than one win against Alabama since Nick Saban took over the Tide in 2007 (Gus Malzahn and Les Miles had 3, Freeze has 2), pointed out Auburn has had relatively recent success.

“Only one of six programs to play for two national championships in the last 13 years,” Freeze stated, not bothering to list Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and LSU as the others.

Freeze was asked about his coaching journey, if he had thought he would make it back into the SEC coaching ranks upon his departure from Ole Miss.

Freeze said at the time, “No,” and he acknowledged “failure” and “tough circumstances” before shifting into a more positive message.

“How a person responds to those (circumstances) and reacts to those probably tells you more about them than the successes do,” Freeze said before reminding everyone in the room why Auburn hired him.

“I would be less than truthful with you if after we started having success at Liberty, particularly with it just going FBS and us being able to beat the likes of Arkansas and BYU and Virginia Tech and Syracuse …. " he said, “did the thought start creeping in your mind that certain opportunities might present themselves again?

“Yes, at that point. But not prior to that point did they enter my mind.”

Indeed, Auburn was in a tough spot needing to find a proven winner to take the job in the ultra-competitive SEC, and Freeze’s on-field resume met the requirements.

Freeze has visions of returning the Tigers’ to their glory, rekindling “War Eagle” victory chants with rivalry wins over programs like Alabama and Georgia.

" I would see us in the upper echelon of this conference,” Freeze said. “There’s no reason -- we have the facilities. We have the support. We have the administration. You’re in an area that football is important, and you’re in an area that you can recruit to.

“I see no reason why Auburn shouldn’t be one of the upper half and competing every year … .(and) if you’re in the upper half of this conference, you get a break here or there, you’re in the playoffs. Then you’ve got a real chance. That’s where I see Auburn.”

