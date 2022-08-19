Shut up and dribble: Kentucky football-basketball comparison is unbearable

ATHENS — Kentucky sports is getting a lot of attention of late, and it’s not even basketball season yet. Some suggested the Wildcats could be the biggest threat to unseat Georgia in the SEC East Division, with analyst Chris Doering going so far as to predict a Kentucky upset against the Bulldogs. But the most recent attention the program has received has been the result of football coach Mark Stoops challenging John Calipari’s notion that UK is a basketball school.

Yes, the Wildcats football program is ranked in the preseason Top 25 for the first time since 1978. But Calipari’s Kentucky teams have been a preseason Top 10 fixture 12 of his 13 years — No. 11 in 2010. More importantly, Calipari has delivered big-time results and wins that have maintained Kentucky’s place among basketball royalty.

The Wildcats football program, meanwhile, remains a “Little Engine That (thought it) Could” story. When it comes to beating Georgia, Kentucky can’t, losing 12 straight football meetings to the Bulldogs dating back to Stoops’ predecessor, Rich Brooks. RELATED: Mark Stoops admits having no idea how to catch Kirby Smart Didn’t Stoops stop to consider that while he’s lost close to two-thirds of his SEC games (29-45), Calipari has won SEC title two-thirds of his 12 seasons at Kentucky? Granted, Calipari did not win an SEC title last season and was bounced by Saint Peter’s in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. But Kentucky basketball hammered the two teams that ultimately played for the national championship -- 98-69 over North Carolina and 80-62 at Kansas.

Kentucky football started 6-0 last season before losing to eventual national champion Georgia 30-13 and eventual 7-6, unranked teams Mississippi State (31-17) and Tennessee (45-42). The Wildcats recruiting prowess in basketball far exceeds the football program, so expectations are different. Kentucky’s top basketball recruit had a Porsche NIL deal last season while the top football NIL car deal was the quarterback in a Ford. Interestingly enough, both basketball and football have hosted memorable Drake showings on the UK campus. Drake, the best-selling music artist highlighted Kentucky’s 2014 Midnight Madness, while Kenyon Drake, Alabama running back, piled up 150 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 48-7 win over Stoops’ first UK team in 2013. Stoops has brought Kentucky a long way since then, but not far enough to make himself or the program a household name.