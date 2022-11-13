Mike Leach: Mississippi State just a few big plays away from upsetting Georgia

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
45
Final
19
Mississippi State
  • Boise State
    41
    Final
    Nevada
    3
    Arizona
    34
    Final
    (9) UCLA
    28
    Utah State
    41
    Final
    Hawai'i
    34
  • Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Ball State
    Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Kent State
    Miami (OH)
    Thurs, 11/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Northern Illinois
  • Western Michigan
    Thurs, 11/17 on ESPNU @1:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
    SMU
    Fri, 11/18 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    (16) Tulane
    South Florida
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN2 @2:00 AM ET
    Tulsa
    San Diego State
    Sat, 11/19 on Fox Sports 1 @2:45 AM ET
    New Mexico
  • East Carolina
    25
    Final
    Cincinnati
    27
    Colorado
    17
    Final
    (8) USC
    55
    Fresno State
    37
    Final
    UNLV
    30
    (20) Notre Dame
    35
    Final
    Navy
    32
  • SMU
    41
    Final
    South Florida
    23
    Missouri
    24
    Final
    (5) Tennessee
    66
    Oklahoma
    20
    Final
    West Virginia
    23
    Indiana
    14
    Final
    (2) Ohio State
    56
  • Virginia Tech
    7
    Final
    Duke
    24
    Purdue
    31
    Final
    (21) Illinois
    24
    Vanderbilt
    24
    Final
    Kentucky
    21
    Rutgers
    21
    Final
    Michigan State
    27
  • (7) LSU
    13
    Final
    Arkansas
    10
    (19) Liberty
    33
    Final
    UConn
    36
    Pittsburgh
    37
    Final
    Virginia
    7
    Louisiana-Monroe
    31
    Final
    Georgia State
    28
  • Lamar
    14
    Final
    New Mexico State
    51
    Rice
    10
    Final
    Western Kentucky
    45
    Temple
    36
    Final
    Houston
    43
    UMass
    33
    Final
    Arkansas State
    35
  • Louisiana Tech
    7
    Final
    UTSA
    51
    Army
    9
    Final
    Troy
    10
    North Texas
    21
    Final
    UAB
    41
    Nebraska
    3
    Final
    (3) Michigan
    34
  • Arizona State
    18
    Final
    Washington State
    28
    Miami (FL)
    35
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    14
    Wisconsin
    10
    Final
    Iowa
    24
    Iowa State
    14
    Final
    Oklahoma State
    20
  • Charlotte
    14
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    24
    (10) Alabama
    30
    Final
    (11) Ole Miss
    24
    New Mexico
    3
    Final
    Air Force
    35
    Louisville
    16
    Final
    (12) Clemson
    31
  • Maryland
    0
    Final
    (14) Penn State
    30
    Appalachian State
    21
    Final
    Marshall
    28
    Northwestern
    3
    Final
    Minnesota
    31
    (22) UCF
    38
    Final
    (16) Tulane
    31
  • Boston College
    21
    Final
    (17) North Carolina State
    20
    South Carolina
    6
    Final
    Florida
    38
    Texas State
    21
    Final
    South Alabama
    38
    (24) Washington
    37
    Final
    (6) Oregon
    34
  • Kansas
    28
    Final
    Texas Tech
    43
    Wyoming
    14
    Final
    Colorado State
    13
    (23) Kansas State
    31
    Final
    Baylor
    3
    Florida Atlantic
    52
    Final
    Florida International
    7
  • Texas A&M
    10
    Final
    Auburn
    13
    (4) TCU
    17
    Final
    (18) Texas
    10
    Southern Miss
    23
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    26
    (15) North Carolina
    36
    Final
    Wake Forest
    34
  • (25) Florida State
    38
    Final
    Syracuse
    3
    California
    10
    Final
    Oregon State
    38
    Stanford
    7
    Final
    (13) Utah
    42
    San Jose State
    27
    Final
    San Diego State
    43
  • Boise State
    41
    Final
    Nevada
    3
    Arizona
    34
    Final
    (9) UCLA
    28
    Utah State
    41
    Final
    Hawai'i
    34
  • Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Ball State
    Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Kent State
    Miami (OH)
    Thurs, 11/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Northern Illinois
November 12, 2022 Starkville, MS - Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) and Mississippi State's head coach Mike Leach shake hands as they talk after Georgia beat Mississippi State in an NCAA football game at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Georgia won 45-19 over Mississippi State. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Mike Leach: Mississippi State just a few big plays away from upsetting Georgia

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Mike Leach sounded very much like a man who figured out how to beat No 1-ranked Georgia but didn’t have the team capable of executing the plan.

“They have to run the ball in order to play — that’s what Georgia has got to do, and then we missed some gaps and gave up three big plays, explosive,” Leach said.

“If we don’t give those up, then we’re in the middle of it or we win the thing.”

COLUMN: Georgia’s SEC title game march puts Kirby Smart coaching into perspective

Coach Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs beat the Maroon variety coached by Leach on Saturday night in a game that felt much closer than the 45-19 final score.

Georgia out-gained Mississippi State 468-308, but the Maroon Bulldogs stayed within striking distance for much of the game by forcing turnovers and scoring on a 63-yard punt return after UGA mismanaged the clock.

RELATED: 3 takeaways from Kirby Smart, explanation of clock management fiasco

Leach points out Mississippi State also could have even been closer to an upset if not for three fourth-down stops and a deep red zone stand by the Georgia defense.

“If we finish two of those drives, which I think we easily could’ve,” Leach said, “we’re right in it.”

Leach elected to kick a field goal at the UGA 2-yard line at the 5:01 mark of the second quarter, squandering a first-and-goal opportunity at the Georgia 5 with two incomplete passes and a 2-yard rush.

Kamari Lassiter’s open-field tackle on Mississippi State’s Jo’quavious Marks on a fourth-and-1 at the UGA 9-yard line with under 10 minutes left was the most notable fourth down stop, appearing to seal the win for Georgia.

“I thought we left two obvious scores out there, 14 points,” Leach said. “We could have finished drives better.”

The UGA offense struggled to find consistency, with Todd Monken’s offense relying on big plays to overcome two Stetson Bennett interceptions.

Georgia out-rushed MSU 179-47, but 70 of those yards came on an unconventional end around with Ladd McConkey extending the lead to 24-12 on the second play of the second half.

Bennett, 25-of-37 for 289 yards and 3 touchdowns, also had 30-yard completions to Darnell Washington and Kearis Jackson.

Another 34 yards rushing for the Bulldogs came when Kendall Milton found a seam and raced up the middle on the final score of the night with only 2:04 left.

Georgia had 31 run attempts for 75 yards outside of those two big plays.

“We did stop them from running the ball for significant portions of the game, just flat out stopped the run,” Leach said.

“I thought our players did a good job of penetrating the backfield, of disrupting their run game,” he said. “I don’t think they ever really got into a rhythm. I don’t think we really let Georgia get into a rhythm, but we did get big-played in the end.”

LSU coach Brian Kelly, whose Tigers secured the SEC West Division and will play UGA in the SEC Championship Game, was surely taking notes.

Leach’s formula for upset didn’t seem so eccentric: stop the run, avoid big plays and force turnovers.

“I thought we defeated them at a number of strengths at times in the game,” Leach said, “and I think we’ve just got to become a better team.”

NextLSU clinches spot in SEC Championship Game, No. 1 Georgia one win …
Leave a Comment