Georgias overcomes Mississippi State, another step on impressive climb to SEC Championship Game

(1) Georgia
45
Final
19
Mississippi State
  • East Carolina
    25
    Final
    Cincinnati
    27
    Colorado
    17
    Final
    (8) USC
    55
    Fresno State
    37
    Final
    UNLV
    30
    (20) Notre Dame
    35
    Final
    Navy
    32
  • SMU
    41
    Final
    South Florida
    23
    Missouri
    24
    Final
    (5) Tennessee
    66
    Oklahoma
    20
    Final
    West Virginia
    23
    Indiana
    14
    Final
    (2) Ohio State
    56
  • Virginia Tech
    7
    Final
    Duke
    24
    Purdue
    31
    Final
    (21) Illinois
    24
    Vanderbilt
    24
    Final
    Kentucky
    21
    Rutgers
    21
    Final
    Michigan State
    27
  • (7) LSU
    13
    Final
    Arkansas
    10
    (19) Liberty
    33
    Final
    UConn
    36
    Pittsburgh
    37
    Final
    Virginia
    7
    Louisiana-Monroe
    31
    Final
    Georgia State
    28
  • Lamar
    14
    Final
    New Mexico State
    51
    Rice
    10
    Final
    Western Kentucky
    45
    Temple
    36
    Final
    Houston
    43
    UMass
    33
    Final
    Arkansas State
    35
  • Louisiana Tech
    7
    Final
    UTSA
    51
    Army
    9
    Final
    Troy
    10
    North Texas
    21
    Final
    UAB
    41
    Nebraska
    3
    Final
    (3) Michigan
    34
  • Arizona State
    18
    Final
    Washington State
    28
    Miami (FL)
    35
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    14
    Wisconsin
    10
    Final
    Iowa
    24
    Iowa State
    14
    Final
    Oklahoma State
    20
  • Charlotte
    14
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    24
    (10) Alabama
    30
    Final
    (11) Ole Miss
    24
    New Mexico
    3
    Final
    Air Force
    35
    Louisville
    16
    Final
    (12) Clemson
    31
  • Maryland
    0
    Final
    (14) Penn State
    30
    Appalachian State
    21
    Final
    Marshall
    28
    Northwestern
    3
    Final
    Minnesota
    31
    (22) UCF
    38
    Final
    (16) Tulane
    31
  • Boston College
    21
    Final
    (17) North Carolina State
    20
    South Carolina
    6
    Final
    Florida
    38
    Texas State
    21
    Final
    South Alabama
    38
    Kansas
    28
    Final
    Texas Tech
    43
Georgias overcomes Mississippi State, another step on impressive climb to SEC Championship Game

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates his 4-yard touchdown run with teammates during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium, Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Starkville, Mississippi. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

The majority of faces, names and numbers changed, but the standard has not.

Georgia flexed its muscle with a 45-19 win at Mississippi State on Saturday night, recording its 10th straight road win in running its record to 10-0.

The win clinches a spot in the SEC Championship Game for UGA, which will face LSU at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 in Atlanta.

It was more of an uphill climb to reach the league championship game this season, but that only served to make it more impressive.

RELATED: Georgia responds to Kirby Smart’s halftime challenge

Many expected Georgia to remain strong under Kirby Smart’s guidance, but few would have predicted this reloaded team hold the No. 1 ranking in this fashion.

LSU, with first-year coach Brian Kelly, is perhaps an even bigger surprise.

Kelly has managed his team to an 8-2 mark, scoring a 13-10 win over Arkansas that, combined with Alabama’s 30-24 win over Ole Miss clinched the West Division.

Kelly has done an impressive drive in re-setting the culture after Ed Orgeron’s exit.

Senior transfer Jayden Daniels has proven an elusive and efficient quarterback for the Tigers, though he doesn’t have the sort of arm talent to be a great threat to Georgia.

Of course, there are still two games remaining for Coach Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs — at Kentucky next Saturday, and then at home against Georgia Tech.

But there’s no reason to believe Georgia won’t roll over both opponents provided it doesn’t shoot itself in the foot.

The win over Mississippi State didn’t come as easy as the final score indicated.

RELATED: Georgia instant observations, UGA the superior Bulldog

The Bulldogs had to overcome two Stetson Bennett inceptions and a questionable roughing the punter in the fourth quarter.

It wasn’t until Kamari Lassiter took down Jo’quavious Marks on fourth-and-1 at the UGA 9-yard line with 9:51 left — with an impressive open-field tackle — that it seemed like UGA was in good shape.

Kendall Milton’s 34-yard touchdown run with 2:04 left was the final nail in the coffin for the Maroon Bulldogs, who were previously unbeaten at home this season.

The win was a microcosm of the season in the sense that Georgia looked exceptionally strong at its best, and yet, still capable of making the sort of mistakes that can get a team beat.

Smart, no doubt, will be back in the office Sunday breaking it all down, chipping away at what can only be considered a masterpiece season.

No coach has ever lost 15 players in one NFL Draft, much less in an era where rules enabled 13 capable transfers like Georgia also lost.

And yet, these Bulldogs look like the best team in the nation when they are playing their best football

There will be plenty of talk about potential College Football Playoff opponents, but there are no teams that would seem to measure up when Georgia is at its best.

