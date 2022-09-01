NCAA implements transfer windows, college football playoffs likely on verge of expanding

ATHENS — The earth is moving beneath college football once again, and most would agree it’s for the better. An avalanche of changes appears imminent, and the trickle-down will most certainly affect Georgia football. The NCAA moved to implement transfer windows on Wednesday, declining a proposal that would allow for unlimited transfers, per SI.com’s Ross Dellenger.

The “windows” restrict when players can change schools and should aid roster management. In turn, coaches should be able to provide more clarity to recruits and returning players. The NCAA’s decision to not to allow players to maintain immediate eligibility after multiple transfers might also ultimately aid the student-athletes, as well.

Georgia president Jere Morehead, who has served as chairman for the NCAA Board of Directors, issued a statement: “Like their peers in the general student population, college athletes choose to transfer for any number of reasons,” Morehead said. “We believe the changes enacted today enable member schools to adapt to students’ needs, while also positioning students for long-term academic success. These changes to NCAA rules recognize further study is needed on graduation rates before we consider authorizing multiple transfer opportunities with immediate eligibility. We will continue to review potential modifications to transfer rules as the landscape evolves over time.” CBS sports cited NCAA data revealing that of the 950 undergraduate players entered the portal in 2021:

• only 54 percent enrolled at another school. • 5 percent returned to the same school • 41 percent remained in the portal in April Measures to expand the College Football Playoffs are likely on the verge of being passed, too, with the CFP presidents expected to vote on Friday. The CFP could expand as early as 2024 with a unanimous vote, if not in 2025 or 2026, per Dellenger. A 12-team playoff is still believed to be the most likely model, though there has also been discussions for a 16-team playoff.