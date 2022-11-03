Josh Heupel on Robert Beal shuffled Georgia defensive front: ‘There is no dropoff’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Josh Heupel has seen enough to assess Georgia’s defensive front in the wake of the season-ending injury to Nolan Smith.
“They are deep enough up front that they play multiple guys, they rotate,” Heupel said. “And with that next guy up, there is no dropoff.”
The Bulldogs will turn to Robert Beal, primarily, to assume edge duties when Georgia plays host to Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.
It was Beal who emerged last season when projected first-round talent and then-sacks leader Adam Anderson was dismissed after the Florida game, filling those shoes as the defense didn’t miss a beat.
Coach Kirby Smart pointed out that Beal, a sixth-year senior, is all the more prepared this season.
“Robert has been tremendous, he’s gotten a lot better,” Smart said. “It seems like he’s been here forever, his toughness always shows through and he’s a great, consistent worker.
“This year, he’s played a lot of snaps already. It’s not like he’s new to it. He’s stepped up and he’s ready to play.”
Beal is actually eight on the team in defensive snaps this season (229), ahead of the number of snaps Nolan Smith finished with (188).
Beal had one of Georgia’s six sacks along with two QB hurries in the Bulldogs’ 41-17 win over Tennessee last season in Knoxville.
Heupel took note.
“He’s a really good player, destructive,” Heupel said. “He has an ability to affect the line of scrimmage in the run game and can affect the passer, too.”
Tennessee ranks tied for 14th in the nation with only 67 yards lost on sacks, allowing 1.62 sacks per game.
Georgia defensive snaps leaders
(per PFF)
Malaki Starks 400 snaps
Kelee Ringo 389
Kamari Lassiter 380
Christopher Smith 373
Jamon Dumas-Johnson 337
Javon Bullard 272
Smael Mondon Jr. 250
Robert Beal 229
Nazir Stackhouse 228
Zion Logue 192
Nolan Smith 188
Mykel Williams 186
Warren Brinson 160
Tykee Smith 151
Tramel Walthour 138
Rian Davis 127
Dan Jackson 126
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins 117
Daylen Everette 104
Bear Alexander 91
Xavian Sorey 84
Jalen Carter 84
Trezman Marshall 83
David Daniel-Sisavanh 81
Chaz Chambliss 64
Jason Walker 46
Christen Miller 45
Bill Norton 40
Marvin Jones Jr. 31
MJ Sherman 29