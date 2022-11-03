Dawgnation Logo
Robert Beal-Georgia football-UGA football
Georgia super senior EDGE Robert Beal Jr. signed with the 'Dawgs as an Under Armour All-American in the class of 2017. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)

Josh Heupel on Robert Beal shuffled Georgia defensive front: ‘There is no dropoff’

@mikegriffith32
Posted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Josh Heupel has seen enough to assess Georgia’s defensive front in the wake of the season-ending injury to Nolan Smith.

“They are deep enough up front that they play multiple guys, they rotate,” Heupel said. “And with that next guy up, there is no dropoff.”

The Bulldogs will turn to Robert Beal, primarily, to assume edge duties when Georgia plays host to Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

WATCH: CFP implications, why Georgia likely must beat Vols to make playoffs

It was Beal who emerged last season when projected first-round talent and then-sacks leader Adam Anderson was dismissed after the Florida game, filling those shoes as the defense didn’t miss a beat.

Coach Kirby Smart pointed out that Beal, a sixth-year senior, is all the more prepared this season.

“Robert has been tremendous, he’s gotten a lot better,” Smart said. “It seems like he’s been here forever, his toughness always shows through and he’s a great, consistent worker.

“This year, he’s played a lot of snaps already. It’s not like he’s new to it. He’s stepped up and he’s ready to play.”

Beal is actually eight on the team in defensive snaps this season (229), ahead of the number of snaps Nolan Smith finished with (188).

RELATED: Kirby shares how Nolan Smith with remain involved

Beal had one of Georgia’s six sacks along with two QB hurries in the Bulldogs’ 41-17 win over Tennessee last season in Knoxville.

Heupel took note.

“He’s a really good player, destructive,” Heupel said. “He has an ability to affect the line of scrimmage in the run game and can affect the passer, too.”

Tennessee ranks tied for 14th in the nation with only 67 yards lost on sacks, allowing 1.62 sacks per game.

Georgia defensive snaps leaders

(per PFF)

Malaki Starks 400 snaps

Kelee Ringo 389

Kamari Lassiter 380

Christopher Smith 373

Jamon Dumas-Johnson 337

Javon Bullard 272

Smael Mondon Jr. 250

Robert Beal 229

Nazir Stackhouse 228

Zion Logue 192

Nolan Smith 188

Mykel Williams 186

Warren Brinson 160

Tykee Smith 151

Tramel Walthour 138

Rian Davis 127

Dan Jackson 126

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins 117

Daylen Everette 104

Bear Alexander 91

Xavian Sorey 84

Jalen Carter 84

Trezman Marshall 83

David Daniel-Sisavanh 81

Chaz Chambliss 64

Jason Walker 46

Christen Miller 45

Bill Norton 40

Marvin Jones Jr. 31

MJ Sherman 29

NextPeyton Manning shares amazing Kirby Smart-Steve Spurrier story: ‘He …
Leave a Comment