Josh Heupel on Robert Beal shuffled Georgia defensive front: ‘There is no dropoff’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Josh Heupel has seen enough to assess Georgia’s defensive front in the wake of the season-ending injury to Nolan Smith. “They are deep enough up front that they play multiple guys, they rotate,” Heupel said. “And with that next guy up, there is no dropoff.” The Bulldogs will turn to Robert Beal, primarily, to assume edge duties when Georgia plays host to Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

WATCH: CFP implications, why Georgia likely must beat Vols to make playoffs It was Beal who emerged last season when projected first-round talent and then-sacks leader Adam Anderson was dismissed after the Florida game, filling those shoes as the defense didn’t miss a beat. Coach Kirby Smart pointed out that Beal, a sixth-year senior, is all the more prepared this season.

“Robert has been tremendous, he’s gotten a lot better,” Smart said. “It seems like he’s been here forever, his toughness always shows through and he’s a great, consistent worker. “This year, he’s played a lot of snaps already. It’s not like he’s new to it. He’s stepped up and he’s ready to play.” Beal is actually eight on the team in defensive snaps this season (229), ahead of the number of snaps Nolan Smith finished with (188).

RELATED: Kirby shares how Nolan Smith with remain involved Beal had one of Georgia’s six sacks along with two QB hurries in the Bulldogs’ 41-17 win over Tennessee last season in Knoxville. Heupel took note. “He’s a really good player, destructive,” Heupel said. “He has an ability to affect the line of scrimmage in the run game and can affect the passer, too.” Tennessee ranks tied for 14th in the nation with only 67 yards lost on sacks, allowing 1.62 sacks per game. Georgia defensive snaps leaders (per PFF)

Malaki Starks 400 snaps Kelee Ringo 389 Kamari Lassiter 380 Christopher Smith 373 Jamon Dumas-Johnson 337 Javon Bullard 272