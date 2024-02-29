ATHENS — When Kirby Smart steps to the podium at SEC media days later this summer, he’ll do so as the league’s only championship-winning head coach.

The SEC announced the schedule for the upcoming SEC media days, which will be held in Dallas this year. Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will meet with the press on Tuesday, July 16. This will be the first time the event will take place in Dallas.

Georgia went 13-1 last season, with its lone loss coming in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs have won the SEC East the past three seasons, but won’t be able to do so this year as the league has done away with divisions.

Instead, the two teams with the best conference records will play for the SEC championship, which will be held in Atlanta on Dec. 7.

The lack of divisions isn’t the only change that is being made with the league. The SEC will officially welcome Oklahoma and Texas to the league this year. Oklahoma and head coach Brent Venables will meet with the media on Tuesday, July 16, while Texas and Steve Sarkisian will speak on Wednesday. Georgia will play Texas on Oct. 19 in Austin, Texas., this season.

New Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer, who takes over for Nick Saban, will also meet with the press on Wednesday. The Bulldogs take on Alabama on Sept. 28.

Georgia has not yet announced which players it will bring to Dallas for the event, as that usually does not happen until July. Georgia will have plenty of options for representatives, including quarterback Carson Beck, offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, linebacker Smael Mondon and safety Malaki Starks.

Long before Georgia heads to Dallas, it will begin spring practice. That will start on March 12 and conclude on April 13 with G-Day. A game time and television network has not yet been announced for the annual spring scrimmage.

2024 SEC Media Days schedule.

MONDAY, July 15

LSU - Brian Kelly

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

South Carolina - Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt - Clark Lea

TUESDAY, July 16

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz

Oklahoma - Brent Venables

Tennessee - Josh Heupel

WEDNESDAY, July 17

Alabama - Kalen DeBoer

Florida - Billy Napier

Mississippi State - Jeff Lebby

Texas - Steve Sarkisian

THURSDAY, July 18

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Auburn - Hugh Freeze

Kentucky - Mark Stoops

Texas A&M - Mike Elko