By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Georgia Football Podcast: Evidence emerges that the Atlanta Falcons might …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
Latest Mel Kiper NFL mock draft places 3 Georgia Bulldogs in the first …
Georgia had three players taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. And if Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest NFL mock draft proves correct, the Bulldogs will match that total …
Connor Riley
Philadelphia Eagles gush about Georgia football culture: ‘They know how to …
ATHENS — No NFL team had more former Georgia players on its roster last season than the Philadelphia Eagles with six.
Connor Riley
Todd Bowles ‘happy to have’ Bryan McClendon as his wide receivers coach …
ATHENS — Todd Bowles likely knows more about the Georgia football program than any of the 32 NFL head coaches. That’s due largely to the fact that Bowles’ son, Troy, is a …
Connor Riley
