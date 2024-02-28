Georgia had three players taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. And if Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest NFL mock draft proves correct, the Bulldogs will match that total again.

In his pre-combine 2024 NFL Mock Draft, Kiper had tight end Brock Bowers landing with the New York Jets at pick No. 10, offensive tackle Amarius Mims going to the Dallas Cowboys with pick No. 24 and Kamari Lassiter coming off the board at pick No. 30 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Bowers is currently viewed as the top Georgia prospect. He’s the No. 1 tight end in this class and is consistently seen as a top 10 overall prospect.

But it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Bowers were to go lower than that, largely due to the fact that he does not play a premium position at tight end.

“The reality is it’s tough to find an ideal spot for Bowers in the top 10 because of the depth of the quarterback, offensive tackle and wide receiver classes,” Kiper said. “Each of those positions is valued higher than tight end. So while I love him as a prospect -- he’s No. 8 on my Big Board -- it might take a trade for him to land in the top 10.”

With Mims, landing at pick No. 24 might be as low as it gets before the combine. The mammoth offensive tackle is expected to be one of the stars of the event this weekend in Indianapolis.

“I’m confident after we watch him workout that it’ll be, if not the best workout of the combine for offensive linemen, one of the best workouts for offensive linemen,” ESPN’s Matt Miller said.

It is a loaded offensive tackle class, with Kiper having three come off the board in the first 14 picks. If Mims is able to answer some of the questions about him — he has only eight career starts due to an ankle injury he suffered in 2023 — he could potentially push himself into the top-10.

Bowers and Mims seem like safe bets to be first-rounders. Georgia could possibly get two more if Lassiter and wide receiver Ladd McConkey impress teams at the NFL combine.

It’s a strong cornerback class at the top of the draft, with Kiper having six cornerbacks in the first round of his latest mock draft.

Lassiter’s tape at Georgia was very strong. The biggest question he will have to answer this week will be about his lack of ball skills. Lassiter had only one interception during his collegiate career.

“He didn’t allow a single touchdown as the nearest defender in coverage, and in total, he allowed nine receptions for 91 yards. Those are elite numbers,” Kiper said. “The problem? He had one career interception, and that came in 2021. Teams will have questions about his lack of on-ball production.”

The on-field drills begin on Thursday, with defensive linemen and linebackers hitting the field. Bowers and Lassiter are scheduled to work out on Friday, while Mims will do so on Sunday.

Georgia will hold its pro day on March 13. The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is set for April 25.