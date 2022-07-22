Tennessee football served up Notice of Allegations, 18 Level 1 violations

ATHENS — Tennessee football was served a Notice of Allegations letter on Friday, and it was a whopper. There were a total of 18 Level I violations — the most serious by NCAA standards — in the 51-page Notice of Allegations — obtained and first published by the Knoxville News-Sentinel and SI.com. Link: 51-page Tennessee Notice of Allegations

The University of Tennessee had self-reported the violations after its self-investigation. Former coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired by former AD Phillip Fulmer “for cause” two months after the serious violations surfaced on Nov. 13, 2020, per WBIR.

The Vols administration acted aggressively in response to the alleged violations, spending more than $800,000 on its investigation. There were nine employees under Pruitt’s leadership terminated on the same day Pruitt himself was fired, on Jan. 18, 2021.