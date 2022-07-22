Tennessee football served up Notice of Allegations, 18 Level 1 violations
ATHENS — Tennessee football was served a Notice of Allegations letter on Friday, and it was a whopper.
There were a total of 18 Level I violations — the most serious by NCAA standards — in the 51-page Notice of Allegations — obtained and first published by the Knoxville News-Sentinel and SI.com.
The University of Tennessee had self-reported the violations after its self-investigation.
Former coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired by former AD Phillip Fulmer “for cause” two months after the serious violations surfaced on Nov. 13, 2020, per WBIR.
The Vols administration acted aggressively in response to the alleged violations, spending more than $800,000 on its investigation.
There were nine employees under Pruitt’s leadership terminated on the same day Pruitt himself was fired, on Jan. 18, 2021.
RELATED: Tennessee turmoil takes twist after crazy McDonald’s allegations
The Notice of Allegations accuses Pruitt of failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance and monitor his football staff during his tenure, which covered the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons.
UT athletic director Danny White, the brother of Georgia men’s basketball coach Mike White, issued a public statement related to the Notice of Allegations:
“Receipt of our Notice of Allegations was an expected, requisite step in this process -- a process our university initiated proactively through decisive and transparent actions.
“This moves us one step closer to a final resolution. Until we get to that point, I am unable to discuss the case in any detail. As a university, we understand the need to take responsibility for what occurred, but we remain committed to protecting our current and future student-athletes.”
Pruitt appeared on the DawgNation On the Beat show last month, sharing that after coaching with the New York Giants last season he is back in his hometown of Fort Payne, Ala., spending time with his wife and family.