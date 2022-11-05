Tim Tebow: Don’t count Stetson Bennett and Brock Bowers out of Heisman Trophy race

Dawgnation Logo
(3) Tennessee
Sat, 11/5 on CBS @7:30 ET
(1) Georgia
  • Duke
    38
    Final
    Boston College
    31
    UMass
    10
    Final
    UConn
    27
    Oregon State
    21
    Final
    Washington
    24
  • Air Force
    13
    4th QTR
    00:25
    Army
    7
    Western Kentucky
    42
    4th QTR
    13:17
    Charlotte
    7
    (2) Ohio State
    14
    4th QTR
    13:41
    Northwestern
    7
    Florida
    34
    3rd QTR
    3:29
    Texas A&M
    24
  • (21) North Carolina
    31
    4th QTR
    12:53
    Virginia
    21
    (23) Tulane
    24
    4th QTR
    8:17
    Tulsa
    13
    Maryland
    3
    4th QTR
    13:50
    Wisconsin
    20
    Minnesota
    13
    4th QTR
    10:50
    Nebraska
    10
  • Iowa
    24
    4th QTR
    14:32
    Purdue
    3
    Texas Tech
    17
    4th QTR
    14:37
    (7) TCU
    13
    (19) Kentucky
    14
    4th QTR
    10:20
    Missouri
    9
    Georgia Tech
    16
    3rd QTR
    7:50
    Virginia Tech
    20
  • Marshall
    3
    2nd QTR
    13:48
    Old Dominion
    0
    South Florida
    7
    2nd QTR
    14:21
    Temple
    3
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    Louisiana Tech
    Baylor
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    Oklahoma
  • Georgia State
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    Southern Miss
    (8) Oregon
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    Colorado
    (13) Penn State
    Sat, 11/5 on ABC @7:30 ET
    Indiana
    (16) Syracuse
    Sat, 11/5 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    Pittsburgh
  • UTSA
    Sat, 11/5 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    UAB
    New Mexico
    Sat, 11/5 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Utah State
    (9) Oklahoma State
    Sat, 11/5 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    Kansas
    UCF
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    Memphis
  • Washington State
    Sat, 11/5 on Pac-12 Network @7:30 ET
    Stanford
    West Virginia
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Iowa State
    Michigan State
    Sat, 11/5 on BTN @7:30 ET
    (17) Illinois
    South Alabama
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
  • Liberty
    Sat, 11/5 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Arkansas
    Navy
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    (20) Cincinnati
    Florida International
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    North Texas
    Troy
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @9:00 ET
    Louisiana
  • Texas State
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN3 @9:00 ET
    Louisiana-Monroe
    BYU
    Sat, 11/5 on Fox Sports 2 @11:00 ET
    Boise State
    Texas
    Sat, 11/5 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    (22) Kansas State
    (6) Alabama
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (18) LSU
  • UNLV
    Sat, 11/5 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    San Diego State
    Houston
    Sat, 11/5 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    SMU
    Arizona
    Sat, 11/5 on Pac-12 Network @11:30 ET
    (14) Utah
    James Madison
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Louisville
  • (25) South Carolina
    Sat, 11/5 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    Vanderbilt
    (4) Michigan
    Sat, 11/5 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Rutgers
    Florida State
    Sat, 11/5 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Miami (FL)
    Auburn
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Mississippi State
  • (5) Clemson
    Sat, 11/5 on NBC @11:30 ET
    Notre Dame
    (10) Wake Forest
    Sun, 11/6 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    (24) North Carolina State
    California
    Sun, 11/6 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    (10) USC
    Colorado State
    Sun, 11/6 on MW Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Jose State
  • (12) UCLA
    Sun, 11/6 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Arizona State
    Hawai'i
    Sun, 11/6 on Fox Sports 2 @2:30 AM ET
    Fresno State
    Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/9 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Akron
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN2 @12:30 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
  • Ball State
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Buffalo
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
    Kent State
    Thurs, 11/10 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Bowling Green
    Northern Illinois
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Western Michigan
  • Georgia Southern
    Fri, 11/11 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Louisiana
    Tulsa
    Fri, 11/11 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    Memphis
    UTEP
    30
    Final
    Rice
    37
    Appalachian State
    28
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    35
  • Duke
    38
    Final
    Boston College
    31
    UMass
    10
    Final
    UConn
    27
    Oregon State
    21
    Final
    Washington
    24
  • Air Force
    13
    4th QTR
    00:25
    Army
    7
    Western Kentucky
    42
    4th QTR
    13:17
    Charlotte
    7
    (2) Ohio State
    14
    4th QTR
    13:41
    Northwestern
    7
    Florida
    34
    3rd QTR
    3:29
    Texas A&M
    24
November 5, 2022 Athens - Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett (center) smiles while arriving during the Dawg Walk to play Tennessee in an NCAA college football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, November 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Tim Tebow: Don’t count Stetson Bennett and Brock Bowers out of Heisman Trophy race

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — There will be plenty of Heisman Trophy hype during the Georgia-Tennessee game, most of it on Vols’ quarterback Hendon Hooker.

SEC legend and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, however, said Stetson Bennett has a chance to make a statement in today’s 3:30 p.m. game at Sanford Stadium.

“It’s absolutely not over for Stetson Bennett,” Tebow said on Friday during his SEC Nation stop on the UGA campus.

“So much of it is what have you done lately and that creates hype.”

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 by AP voters and in the Coaches’ Poll are an 8-point favorite over CFP No. 1 Tennessee.

Quarterbacks on championship teams have enjoyed great Heisman Trophy success, so conventional wisdom suggest as long as Georgia is a contender his Heisman Trophy hopes are alive.

Tebow indicated much of the same.

“I think Stetson has had a very good season, (but) do I think he’s right there? Not necessarily. But can he get there?Yeah,” Tebow said.

“There’s some guys that have more moments right now, and I think he has the chance if he plays great (Saturday), against Kentucky, and in the SEC Championship Game, then he can absolutely make a statement.”

Tebow said that Hooker, who leads the SEC in total offense and yards per completion and has 22 TD passes and one interception, would be his current selection.

“If I had to vote today, I’d probably lean my 1A toward Hendon Hooker and probably in second would be CJ (Stroud),” Tebow said. “But I think there are so many guys. Blake Corum, and Bryce (Young) still has a shot.

“I think depending on what happens Brock (Bowers) and Stetson could make some runs in it.”

Next‘Undervalued’ Georgia makes 15th ESPN GameDay appearance under Kirby …
Leave a Comment