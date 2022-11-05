Tim Tebow: Don’t count Stetson Bennett and Brock Bowers out of Heisman Trophy race

ATHENS — There will be plenty of Heisman Trophy hype during the Georgia-Tennessee game, most of it on Vols’ quarterback Hendon Hooker.

SEC legend and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, however, said Stetson Bennett has a chance to make a statement in today’s 3:30 p.m. game at Sanford Stadium.

“It’s absolutely not over for Stetson Bennett,” Tebow said on Friday during his SEC Nation stop on the UGA campus.