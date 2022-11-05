Tim Tebow: Don’t count Stetson Bennett and Brock Bowers out of Heisman Trophy race
ATHENS — There will be plenty of Heisman Trophy hype during the Georgia-Tennessee game, most of it on Vols’ quarterback Hendon Hooker.
SEC legend and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, however, said Stetson Bennett has a chance to make a statement in today’s 3:30 p.m. game at Sanford Stadium.
“It’s absolutely not over for Stetson Bennett,” Tebow said on Friday during his SEC Nation stop on the UGA campus.
“So much of it is what have you done lately and that creates hype.”
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 by AP voters and in the Coaches’ Poll are an 8-point favorite over CFP No. 1 Tennessee.
Quarterbacks on championship teams have enjoyed great Heisman Trophy success, so conventional wisdom suggest as long as Georgia is a contender his Heisman Trophy hopes are alive.
Tebow indicated much of the same.
“I think Stetson has had a very good season, (but) do I think he’s right there? Not necessarily. But can he get there?Yeah,” Tebow said.
“There’s some guys that have more moments right now, and I think he has the chance if he plays great (Saturday), against Kentucky, and in the SEC Championship Game, then he can absolutely make a statement.”
Tebow said that Hooker, who leads the SEC in total offense and yards per completion and has 22 TD passes and one interception, would be his current selection.
“If I had to vote today, I’d probably lean my 1A toward Hendon Hooker and probably in second would be CJ (Stroud),” Tebow said. “But I think there are so many guys. Blake Corum, and Bryce (Young) still has a shot.
“I think depending on what happens Brock (Bowers) and Stetson could make some runs in it.”