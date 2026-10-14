Georgia is seeking its 10th straight win over the Auburn Tigers this Saturday, but Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown believes the newly anointed No. 1 team in the land has shown some flaws he can exploit.

While Georgia went to battle in Alabama this past week, Auburn was on a bye week, watching from afar and scouting out its next opponent.

What they saw was Georgia virtually shut down one of the best offenses in college football on its home turf.

The Bulldogs held Alabama to just 17 points. Alabama was also held to season lows in total yardage (346) and passing yards (185). Quarterback Keelon Russell completed a season-worst 53% of his passes with one touchdown, forced one turnover, was sacked a season-high four times and tallied six tackles-for-loss.

Even with that, Brown believes Georgia has holes that the Tigers can take advantage of.

“Was able to sit and watch them play against Alabama and see what Alabama did. So it’s huge. Allows you to get a week of prep ahead,” Brown said. “...Alabama moved the ball well against them, so absolutely going to use that.”

When asked what stands out about the overall makeup of Georgia’s defense, he said it is a “very sound” group, but also showed confidence they can find success.

“Discipline, physical. They get after the QB, make you take what they’re giving. That’s really it,” Brown said. “Very sound, but we got the right plan in place to go attack them and just do our job; we’ll be fine.”

Auburn is coming off a 24-14 loss at Tennessee two weeks ago, being held to 345 total yards; Brown was held to 159 yards passing on 22 completions and responsible for all three Tiger turnovers.

This season, Brown has thrown for 1,055 yards, added a team-high 344 rushing yards and scored 11 total touchdowns, but has thrown seven interceptions (132nd in FBS).

The Tigers want to be an up-tempo offense that is physical and can stretch the ball down-the-field with explosive passes. Outside of being number one in seconds between plays (21.5), all of Auburn’s wants feed into Georgia’s strengths.

Not often this year has Auburn proved to be truly dominant at the line of scrimmage. A big reason why it has ranks 50th in rushing and shows no ability to protect the quarterback.

Auburn sits 129th nationally with 18 sacks allowed, including 12 in conference play. Without time in the pocket, Brown cannot push the ball vertically for explosive plays.

Through five games, Auburn has just 14 plays of 20+ yards or more, which might be the one area Georgia is susceptible at. The Bulldogs are 62nd in explosive plays allowed and Auburn will force your corners to play on islands by how much they use the vertical-pass game.

“You immediately see those pillars of his program,” UGA coach Kirby Smart said. “Being able to throw the ball vertical down the field and being physical at the point of attack, and they’ve got a guy who can do that with their quarterback.”