As his post-game interview time neared its end Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium, a probing question was directed at Chris Cole.

He’d already spoken at length about “Mudita” and what that means. He praised Dwight Phillips Jr. for his efforts and repeated his defense’s charge: go spot the ball and keep playing no matter what just happened.

Good or bad.

This question was about the good.

Well, better yet, the very good.

That’s what Cole did all night against Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder from Virginia had eight tackles, 2.5 TFLs and a sack. He also broke up two passes and added another QB hurry. Those eight tackles matched his career-high from the Oklahoma game last month.

It is also what he has done all season for the Bulldogs. Those eight tackles matched his career-high tally from the Oklahoma game last month.

His totals for the year so far:

30 tackles (21 solo)

7.5 TFLs

3 passes defensed

2.5 sacks

2 fumble recoveries

1 85-yard scoop-and-score TD return

When those big plays have come, we’ve seen Cole get a little more animated. He’s busted out a finger wave that Dikembe Mutombo would be proud of when he hawks down a perimeter runner.

He’s also

What’s that all about? When asked about it, Cole flashed the biggest smile of his post-game interview scrum.

“That’s something I actually came up with like two, I’d say two, games ago,” he said. “When somebody tries to test me, I’ll say like ‘No, no, no,’ and I have another one where it’s like a tarantula crawling up my arm and all that.”

“That’s something that I do now, too.”

Which one of those two does he like better?

“It depends on the moment,” Cole said. “Like if someone, like if the QB tries to run past me, I’ll say ‘No no no’ when I tackle them. Or just any guy on the perimeter. I’ll say ‘No no no.’ The tarantula, that’s just something I might pop out here and there.”

When did that tarantula pop out in Tuscaloosa?

“After my sack,” Cole said.

Cole’s 30 stops are halfway to his entire 2025 total. Those 7.5 TFLs have already surpassed last year’s total. That’s while playing in just one full game so far this year.

The weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is an Apple podcast.

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole (9) celebrates with the Georgia fans as the final seconds wind off the clock in a win over Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) (Vasha Hunt /Associated Press)

Georgia junior LB Chris Cole gets animated after a big stop against Alabama on Saturday, September 10, 2026, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Chris Cole: The backstory DawgNation needs to know

The full arc of Cole’s story is impressive. First, he never got a “B” in high school. He wanted to be a doctor one day when his playing days were up.

The second is the stark player transformation he underwent in high school. After his junior year, Cole was ranked among the nation’s top 200 overall recruits.

He was a highly rated 4-star safety, but he took some sage advice: bulk up and play closer to the ball.

The rangy, long-limbed safety put on 20-30 pounds over the spring and summer before his senior year. He did so without shedding a step of his explosiveness and athleticism.

When that evolution was complete, the recruiting industry no longer saw a 4-star All-American safety, but a 5-star LB. Cole finished his senior year rated either the No. 2 or No. 3 LB in America by the national services.

Cole was no longer a 4-star. No longer a safety. He’d evolved into the initial version of the tarantula that’s haunting SEC offenses these days.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Jaxon Dollar, Joakim Gouda and Kemon Spell.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special below