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45 minutes ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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45 minutes ago
KJ Bolden clears air on Alabama game; personal foul on Gunner Stockton …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has turned the page, but a couple of non-calls in the Bulldogs’ 20-17 win over Alabama have predictably lingered.
Mike Griffith
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4 hours ago
Chris Cole: Tarantula and ‘No, no, no’ talk with Georgia’s dynamic defender
As Chris Cole’s post-game interview neared its end Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium, a probing question came his way.
Jeff Sentell
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6 hours ago
Auburn coach Alex Golesh braces for Georgia missing All-America linebacker
ATHENS — Auburn coach Alex Golesh says his Tigers are excited about the opportunity to play “a big-time program on a big-time stage” at No. 1-ranked Georgia on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
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9 hours ago
Gunner Stockton ‘calm in the chaos,’ hits NFL radar with hurricane force
ATHENS — Alabama was anticipating a major storm in the days leading up to the SEC showdown against Georgia.
Mike Griffith
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18 hours ago
Georgia linemen win SEC weekly awards after beating Tide in the trenches
ATHENS — Kirby Smart likes to say “it all starts up front,” and that was a big chunk of the reason why Georgia beat Alabama 20-17 on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
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