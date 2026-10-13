clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
KJ Bolden clears air on Alabama game; personal foul on Gunner Stockton …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has turned the page, but a couple of non-calls in the Bulldogs’ 20-17 win over Alabama have predictably lingered.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Chris Cole: Tarantula and ‘No, no, no’ talk with Georgia’s dynamic defender
As Chris Cole’s post-game interview neared its end Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium, a probing question came his way.
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Auburn coach Alex Golesh braces for Georgia missing All-America linebacker
ATHENS — Auburn coach Alex Golesh says his Tigers are excited about the opportunity to play “a big-time program on a big-time stage” at No. 1-ranked Georgia on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Gunner Stockton ‘calm in the chaos,’ hits NFL radar with hurricane force
ATHENS — Alabama was anticipating a major storm in the days leading up to the SEC showdown against Georgia.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia linemen win SEC weekly awards after beating Tide in the trenches
ATHENS — Kirby Smart likes to say “it all starts up front,” and that was a big chunk of the reason why Georgia beat Alabama 20-17 on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment