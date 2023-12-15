clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What Jamon Dumas-Johnson transfer says about the future of the inside …
At the beginning of the year, the idea that Jamon Dumas-Johnson wouldn’t be on the 2024 team didn’t seem far-fetched. Dumas-Johnson was a preseason All-American and a …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football 2024 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL …
The Georgia roster and coaching staff has begun to take shape for the 2024 season. Below you can find live updates on the latest transfer portal, NFL draft and coaching …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia championship quarterback says ‘Carson (Beck) come on back’
ATHENS — Buck Belue has seen a lot of Georgia quarterbacks come and go over the years, and he’s of the mindset that Carson Beck needs to stick around another year.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson expected to enter transfer portal
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
National media takes notice of tougher 2024 Georgia football schedule
The Georgia football schedule for the 2024 season is out and it is not exactly a stroll in the park.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

What Jamon Dumas-Johnson transfer says about the future of the inside …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia championship quarterback says ‘Carson (Beck) come on back’

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Why the toughest news in Georgia football recruiting this year hits …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson expected to enter transfer …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football 2024 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.