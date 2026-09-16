Georgia has scored 133 points in their first two games and yet Kirby Smart is still in a bad mood.

On this episode of DawgNation’s On The Beat our insiders Cody Chaffins and Mike Griffith are in Athens after Smart’s Monday press conference for Arkansas week and we can report, he’s still not happy.

Our crew will bring you why Smart had to say and why he probably wishes he didn’t have to play two mediocre opponents to start the season.

We will also hear from transfer CB Khalil Barnes on why the Dawgs like this type of coaching.

Later, it’s on Boots On The Ground segment where Cody has the view from the sidelines. We will explain how start freshman Tyriq Green got hurt at the end of the game.

Then Mike explains his new AP Top 25 and what he learned from the big win for Texas and the tough loss for Oklahoma.

On The Beat drops every Monday at 7 p.m.