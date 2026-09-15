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31 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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31 minutes ago
‘Obituary’ comments by Arkansas coach raise eyebrows ahead of Georgia game
ATHENS — Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield is very clearly the main character of this week’s Georgia game.
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6 hours ago
Clemson transfer Khalil Barnes returns home in stride with Georgia defense …
ATHENS — Khalil Barnes is enjoying the “full circle” moment of returning to his home community to play for Georgia after playing his first three seasons at Clemson.
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8 hours ago
Georgia football rewatch: Here is what stood out in latest blowout win
ATHENS — For the second consecutive week, the Georgia Bulldogs have dominated their opponent.
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19 hours ago
Kirby Smart sides with Arkansas over kickoff time dispute: ‘I wouldn’t …
ATHENS — Arkansas has previously voiced its displeasure with the start time for its game against Georgia.
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September 14, 2026
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart provides outlook entering SEC …
ATHENS — Tyriq Green had a stellar showing for the Georgia Bulldogs during their win over Western Kentucky.
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