clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
‘Obituary’ comments by Arkansas coach raise eyebrows ahead of Georgia game
ATHENS — Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield is very clearly the main character of this week’s Georgia game.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Clemson transfer Khalil Barnes returns home in stride with Georgia defense …
ATHENS — Khalil Barnes is enjoying the “full circle” moment of returning to his home community to play for Georgia after playing his first three seasons at Clemson.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football rewatch: Here is what stood out in latest blowout win
ATHENS — For the second consecutive week, the Georgia Bulldogs have dominated their opponent.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart sides with Arkansas over kickoff time dispute: ‘I wouldn’t …
ATHENS — Arkansas has previously voiced its displeasure with the start time for its game against Georgia.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart provides outlook entering SEC …
ATHENS — Tyriq Green had a stellar showing for the Georgia Bulldogs during their win over Western Kentucky.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment